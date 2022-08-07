The management agency will strictly handle transport units that “only increase, not decrease”.

Besides being handled for administrative violations on prices, businesses may have to return money to customers if they collect too much and may even have their badges revoked.

The current price of gasoline and oil is equivalent to that of January 2022, but the prices of many essential commodities such as pork prices, passenger freight, freight, food, and foodstuffs are still the same. keep anchor prices high.

This situation has happened many times and this time is no exception, ” Petroleum decreases, commodity prices do not decrease ” is a topic discussed by experts from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport, and the economic experts. discussion and answers in the discussion session of the Government Portal on August 4.

Deputy Director of the Price Management Department (Ministry of Finance), Ms. Dinh Thi Nuong explained that because some commodities are affected by the price of gasoline, there is a delay when adjusting the price down because it is necessary to review the cost factors. price formation costs, from which to determine the reduced selling price according to the gasoline price.

Economic expert Can Van Luc agrees with the opinion about the lag of market prices. Mr. Luc also gave a number of other reasons. According to Mr. Luc, usually businesses calculate to immediately reduce the price of other products related to gasoline, they are afraid, and it will be difficult to increase it later. Consumers can object or disagree.

“I think it is prudent but not convincing enough, because it is clear that the water goes up, the boat goes up, the water goes down, the boat goes down. I agree there is a delay but it can’t be months or months, but obviously only After a few weeks, the price needs to be adjusted immediately,” Mr. Luc said.

Pictures of the seminar “Petroleum prices decrease, goods do not decrease – Current situation and solutions” held by the Government Portal on August 4

The price of transportation services has not decreased is one of the pressing concerns of the people recently, because this is said to be an industry closely related to the price of gasoline. When the price of gasoline increases, the freight rate immediately increases. But when the price of gasoline fell, the price of transportation remained stagnant.

According to Mr. Tran Bao Ngoc – Director of the Transport Department (Ministry of Transport), for each different mode of transport (waterway, road, railway, aviation, maritime) the proportion of fuel and petrol costs there are different.

Even in the same mode of road transport, taxis are also different from long-distance fixed-route vehicles, but if the numbers are average, the transportation costs account for about 30%-40% of the total cost of the elements. factor in the cost of transportation.

The question is, why is it that when the price of petrol and oil drops continuously like now, the freight rate has not shown any sign of decreasing, even still anchored higher, Mr. Ngoc explained:

Firstly, there are many factors that form the cost of transportation, or the cost of services in general. When there is a variable factor, business units must recalculate.

Second, the seller must consider the psychological factors of customers and then competitors.

Third, for road transport, such as taxis, one will have to declare prices with the Department of Transport, adjust the meter, reprint the price list, which also has the most delay. determined.

“But I agree with the point of view, we should not be too late” – Mr. Ngoc expressed – “Those things require time but also have to be timely to respond when the fuel has already decreased, which is the factor that accounts for the loss of fuel. 30% – 40% of the cost of components that you have not reduced or reduced slowly, that is also not true.”

Mr. Ngoc also said that transport businesses must fully comply with regulations in price management, such as declaring prices, or for fields where the State has regulations on price brackets. Do not increase the price beyond the frame. After declaring the price, the full price must be listed. After listing the price, it must be sold at the declared listed price… The strong measure in the present and future is to strengthen the inspection work.

When the inspectors detect violations, they will use tools on Decrees, regulations on handling of administrative violations in the field of price management or Decree on handling of administrative violations in the field of transportation to strictly deal.

Mr. Ngoc added, for units that “only increase but not decrease”, which are not suitable for the reduced fuel situation, legal regulations will apply, which may have to be refunded to passengers if collected. too, even the authorities can revoke the badge.

Source: CafeBiz