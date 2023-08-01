The man died at the age of 30 after climbing the tower in Hong Kong, mostly because he enjoys taking images from skyscrapers.

A young man has died after climbing a 68-storey building in Hong Kong to take virtual pictures and fell from a height of more than 200m.

The boy caused dizziness with photos from high-rise buildings

Remi Lucidi, 30 years old, has long been famous on social networks for her photos or clips of virtual life on buildings with dizzying heights around the world. Born and raised in France, Remi quickly became a phenomenon, a true pioneer in extreme sports.

His instagram page with the nick name “Remi Enigma” which has more than 3,000 followers is the place for this guy to post his unique journey of discovery, when climbing the cranes, bridges, chimneys, towers or tall buildings.

Remi once climbed the highest chimney in France with a height of 300m, took pictures with a stick and walked on the edge of the work, making viewers feel both excited and a little shivering and dizzy.

Recently, Remi has also had many photos of him conquering high-rise buildings in Dubai, Bulgaria or France, most of which have no form of safety protection. Remi’s courage and desire to conquer make people admire.

With these achievements, Remi gradually became an idol in the hearts of many people, a living symbol full of bravery, passion and desire.

However, besides that, Remi also received many criticisms on social networks. Some people even think that the fact that he does not use any safety equipment shows extravagance, disregard and disregard for his own life.

Some people also think that, if he deliberately performs risky acts like this, sooner or later the guy will have to pay with his life.

And the last unsuccessful conquest

The recent incident with Remi has proved that the warnings of netizens for Remi are completely grounded. Six days ago, Remi’s Instagram page posted a photo of the Hong Kong landscape at night taken from Times Square in Causeway Bay. Unfortunately, this is also said to be the last photo of the young man.

According to information in the Daily Mail, around 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023, Remi went to Tregunter Tower in the Mid-Levels area of ​​Hong Kong and told the security guard here that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

However, the person Remi said was her friend later said that she did not know Remi and guessed that it was an excuse for Remi to break through the security fence.

The building’s surveillance camera then showed Remi coming out of the elevator on the 49th floor before taking the stairs to the 68th floor of this about 220m high building. The door leading to the top floor of the building was locked, but Remi managed to open it in order to get a live photo from this very high position.

It is not known how Remi fell, but it is speculated that the boy fell while taking some dangerous photo pose, as no one saw Remi until his body was recovered. found lying on the ground.

According to information from the South China Morning Post, police found Remi’s sports camera, which contained images taken from dangerous positions, the heights that Remi had conquered.