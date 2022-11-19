The locality continuously leads the country in export turnover

Specifically, City. Ho Chi Minh City has always led the country in terms of export turnover in the past 10 years. In 2012, the city’s export turnover reached 30.25 billion USD. By 2021, the city’s export turnover has increased to 44.88 billion USD. Thus, after 10 years, the city’s export turnover has increased by 1.5 times.

In the period 2012-2021, the export turnover of Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City averages about 35.5 billion USD/year. According to the City Portal. In order to rapidly increase export turnover, the city focuses on developing deep processing with high technology to be competitive in the domestic and international markets.

Along with that, in addition to traditional industries, the city also focuses on strongly developing new fields such as developing the information technology industry, software technology into a spearhead economic industry to meet the needs of customers.

Export turnover of the city.Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2012-2021. Source: General Department of Customs.

Regarding the export market of goods, China is still the largest export market of Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City, followed by the United States and Japan.

In fact, Ho Chi Minh City has a great advantage in export activities thanks to the largest airport and seaport system in the country.

Regarding the airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City ranks first in the country in terms of total mining area (more than 1,500 hectares) and cargo handling capacity per year.

Regarding seaports, according to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Saigon port is currently the seaport with the largest area and capacity in the country. Saigon Port is an international port with a total area of ​​​​about 570,000m2, and is a seaport system serving the city, surrounding areas and the Mekong Delta.

According to the City Portal, Ho Chi Minh City is adjacent to the vast sea to the East, located between the East – West, North – South road axes, located near international air and maritime routes.

At the same time, the city has the largest airport and seaport in the country with large loading and unloading capacity, near international maritime routes, convenient for transporting goods by air and sea. Therefore, the city has a great advantage in trading goods with international markets.

Moreover, Ho Chi Minh City has the most dynamic developing economy in the country, especially in industry. Accordingly, the city has the potential to provide a large source of goods for export activities.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is also the largest transport hub in the southern region with modern infrastructure, full convergence of means of transport important for export activities.

Source: CafeF