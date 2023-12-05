The last dog meat restaurant in Hoi An officially closed

On December 5, the global animal welfare organization Four Paws and Hoi An City People’s Committee closed one of the city’s last dog and cat meat restaurants. This is considered an effort by the Four Paws organization to save hundreds of animals from being trafficked and consumed at this facility each year.

The dog meat shop closed on December 5, is located in Cam Pho Ward, Hoi An City, and regularly provides raw and processed dog meat to local diners. Mr. Pham Van Quyet – owner of the store said that each year, the store consumed more than 350 dogs, and had been operating for nearly 15 years.

Four Paws has paid attention to this dog meat store since the first time they came to Hoi An, before signing a memorandum of understanding not to wholesale dog and cat meat with Hoi An City People’s Committee in 2021.

Mr. Quyet voluntarily agreed to follow the Hoi An government’s policy to close his business because he no longer wanted to participate in the dog and cat meat trade. As the longest-running store among the three remaining stores in Hoi An, he hopes other dog and cat meat traders will soon act like him.

Ms. Karen O’Malley, Director of Four Paws’ Program to End the Dog and Cat Meat Trade, said: “The closure of this restaurant is a positive step by the Hoi An government in gradually eliminating the dog and cat meat trade.”

Mr. Nguyen The Hung, Vice Chairman of Hoi An City People’s Committee, said: “In the past two years, we have successfully implemented several activities in Hoi An City to limit the dog and cat meat trade. Although we know there is still much work to be done, closing this restaurant marks another step forward in phasing out the dog and cat meat trade from the city of Hoi An, and we encourage other cities across Vietnam to do the same.”

According to Four Paws, every year, an estimated 10 million dogs and cats are captured, transported, and slaughtered for meat in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Most of these animals are pets or animals stolen from the community, and stray animals are taken from the streets to supply the trade. The dog and cat trade, in addition to having serious health impacts, also creates favorable conditions for the production of diseases.

@vtv.vn