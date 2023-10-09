The largest overnight luxury cruise in Halong Bay soon to operate

With the philosophy of operation coupled with heritage preservation and conservation, Essence Grand Halong Bay Cruise pioneers the eco-sea tourism model, marking the first “green” cruise ship on the map of Vietnam, aiming to provide a luxurious eco-resort experience in Ha Long Bay.

The cruise ship is designed with a range of premium amenities, including a multipurpose restaurant, a bar, a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, a simulated golf area, and various entertainment activities. As a result, it provides comfort for travelers while being environmentally friendly.

When put into operation, this will be the largest cruise ship serving overnight activities in Ha Long Bay.

@Cafef