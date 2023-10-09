The largest overnight luxury cruise in Halong Bay soon to operate

Recently, the Ha Long shipyard organized the handover ceremony of the Essence Grand Ha Long Bay Cruise 1. Once in operation, it will be the largest overnight cruise ship in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh.
The Essence Grand Ha Long Bay Cruise 1 has a length of 109 meters, a width of 18.68 meters, with 55 overnight cabins, capable of accommodating over 300 guests, making it the most majestic and spacious cruise ship in Ha Long Bay.
Handing over the largest overnight cruise in Ha Long Bay.
With the philosophy of operation coupled with heritage preservation and conservation, Essence Grand Halong Bay Cruise pioneers the eco-sea tourism model, marking the first “green” cruise ship on the map of Vietnam, aiming to provide a luxurious eco-resort experience in Ha Long Bay.
The cruise ship is designed with a range of premium amenities, including a multipurpose restaurant, a bar, a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, a simulated golf area, and various entertainment activities. As a result, it provides comfort for travelers while being environmentally friendly.
When put into operation, this will be the largest cruise ship serving overnight activities in Ha Long Bay.
@Cafef