The international cruise ship bring more than 3,000 guests to Phu Quoc

The Costa Serena, transporting almost 3,000 passengers from all around the world, landed at Duong Dong Port in Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang. This is the first international cruise ship to visit the island since the COVID-19 outbreak.

by Linh Vu
The Italian ship Costa Serena, carrying over 3,000 foreign visitors worldwide, landed at Duong Dong Port in Phu Quoc City (Kien Giang) on May 21.

Many travel agencies and carriers gathered in the port area to service passengers, while Phu Quoc City organized a warm welcome ceremony.

According to the program, following arrival, this group of tourists will visit the island to learn about the culture and prominent sights. On the same day, at 5:00 p.m., passengers return to the ship and depart Phu Quoc to continue their ocean journey.

The Costa Serena ship, carrying about 2,600 international passengers and 1,000 crew members, docked at Duong Dong, according to Mr. Bui Quoc Thai, Director of Kien Giang Tourism Department. This is the first foreign ship in Phu Quoc since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Costa Serena ship is almost 290 meters long, 35.5 meters wide, and 62 meters tall. Because of its size, the ship must dock offshore and transship people through tiny boats to dock at the island.

“To welcome the influx of foreign tourists by sea, Kien Giang is urgently completing tourism infrastructure, particularly the international passenger port of Phu Quoc,” Mr. Thai stated.

