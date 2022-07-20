The Importance Of Logistic Sector To Move Towards Net Zero

With global warming rising and other climate changes happening across the globe, it has become essential to work sustainably. Many industries are working towards net-zero and the logistic sector should try to do the same.

Decarbonisation is of extreme importance for the logistic sector. Even though individuals’ efforts count, the business and sector in general, can contribute better. Therefore, sectors like logistics need to commit to a low-carbon future. Currently, the goal of the logistic sector is to reach net-zero by 2025. It is only possible to achieve this goal with proper planning.

Logistic Sector Should Work Towards Net Zero

There are many prominent logistic companies across the globe. Ninja Van, Shopee Express and other big logistic companies in their brand should set an example of becoming environment-friendly companies. Now that it has been decided that the logistics sector should work towards net-zero, the critical question is how can it walk that path?

The prime focus of the logistic companies should be avoiding, reducing and compensating for the emissions. The logistic sector should avoid all the emissions which are possible. For instance, it can work towards moving packages in bulk to avoid multiple trips. In addition, the transportation route should be optimised to ensure that the emission is minimized. Also, the emissions that cannot be avoided should be compensated. Compensating for the emissions will drastically reduce the environmental impact. For compensating as well as avoiding emissions, the different segments of the logistic sector need to behave in a coordinated manner. This will further reduce wasted capacity.

The Link Between Reduced Emission And Efficiency

Reducing carbon emissions will automatically increase the energy efficiency of the logistic sector. It will also save the fuel needs of the fleet. The efficiency in the logistic sector can be boosted by choosing the right modes of transportation. Whenever it is possible, roadways should be avoided and rail and waterway freight should be considered as they are more efficient.

A substantial emission cut is only possible through consistent use of an efficient fleet and using clean technology. It is important to switch to cleaner fuels instead of fossil fuels whenever possible. Further, switching to electric vehicles is also a good option.

Acting Now Is Important

Climate change is happening fast and therefore; it is important to act right now for the logistic sector. It is important for the logistics sector to monitor its existing activities and then plan the future accordingly. Not to forget that moving the business to a sustainable way can also attract more investment. Currently, investors are interested in sustainable business.

The logistic industry can try its hand at different technologies at different levels. For instance, it can shift to electronic documentation instead of manual documentation in the initial stage. It can also work for warehouse automation to ensure warehouse management. Lastly, fleet management can be improved using GPS and route optimisation. In short, the options are many for the logistic sector to work towards zero net.

Transformation In The Logistic Sector

Now is the time for the logistic sector to transform itself. The growth of the eCommerce sector presents a massive opportunity for the logistic sector to grow. The logistic sector’s demand is extremely high; therefore, it is high time for it to move towards net zero. The old ways of working will not work in the current scenario, especially when the problem of climate change is so huge.

Currently, the logistic sector should work with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. The logistic sector is growing both in its size and importance. Therefore, it needs to grow sustainably. Even though this is a challenge for the logistic sector, it is essential to address the issue. Both long-term and short-term planning are required for the same. Different segments of the logistic sector can work in different manners to contribute toward the net-zero goal.

To wrap it up, emissions can be avoided by switching to cleaner fuel and maximising the use of fleet and assets. The emission that cannot be avoided, should be compensated. Lastly, whenever possible the emission should be reduced. With these steps, the logistic sector can reach the goal of net-zero by 2050. However, all the companies need to work together to make it possible for the logistics sector.