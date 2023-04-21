The Hùng Kings’ Temple Festival and the intangible cultural heritage mark

The Hùng Kings Commemoration and Hùng Kings’ Temple Festival is the country’s largest cultural and spiritual festival, where people return to Phong Châu land – Văn Lang’s ancient capital – to pay tribute to the origin, instill the principle of “Drink water, remember the source,” and demonstrate the strength of national unity. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 UNESCO Convention on the Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Every year, the Hùng Kings’ Temple Festival attracts around 2 million tourists from all over the world. For the last two years, the State’s investment capital and people’s merit money have been used to repair and renovate several works at the Hùng Temple relic site, totaling more than 100 billion VND. Restaurants and services have been upgraded. The organizers are also developing COVID-19 prevention plans.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the 2003 UNESCO convention: Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage recognized by UNESCO, almost 100 artisans from 13 provinces and towns will perform their homeland’s cultural melodies at the Hùng Kings’ Temple Festival.

With 23 cultural, artistic, and athletic events scheduled from April 17 to April 29, Phú Thọ is expected to draw around 8 million tourists during this tourism week.

