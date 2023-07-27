The heat in the Northern Vietnam will gradually decrease from July 28

Rainfall will be heavier in the Northwest area, as well as Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, and Thai Nguyen. Rainfall till early Saturday morning (July 29) might total 60-120mm, with some areas seeing more than 150mm. Flash floods and landslides must be minimized in mountainous low-lying places and regions, particularly in Dien Bien, Son La, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai.

Areas from Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Bac Kan, along the coast and the Northern Delta, 2 provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will have less rain.

The North will become cooler on July 28 thanks to the rain. The frequency of hot spots has also dropped, with 35-36 degrees Celsius being recorded exclusively in places with minimal rainfall, such as Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Hanoi, and Viet Tri. Other sites have temperatures ranging from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The weather, especially at Dien Bien Phu, is quite cool with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

On July 28, the Central region remained hot from Thanh Hoa to Quy Nhon. Dong Hoi, Dong Ha, and Quang Ngai have high temperatures of 37-38 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon caused more rain and wind to the Central Highlands and the South on July 27. Tens of millimeters of rain fell in a few hours at Binh Phuoc, Lam Dong, and Dak Nong.

The Central Highlands and the South are expected to continue to rain hard during the night of July 27 and into July 28. Rainfall averages 25-50mm, with some areas receiving more than 70mm. Strong gusts of wind still have a high risk of occurring, so it is necessary to find a safe place to stay if you encounter strong thunderstorms on the road.

Weather forecast for cities on the night of July 27 and July 28:

Ha Noi capital

On the night of July 27, there were thunderstorms, 28 degrees Celsius.

On July 28, it was hot, 35 degrees Celsius with high humidity of over 60%.

Danang

On the night of July 27, there was no rain, 27 degrees Celsius.

On July 28, the sun continued to be hot, 36 degrees Celsius.

Ho Chi Minh City

It is forecasted that the night of July 27 will rain in a few places, it is cool, 25 degrees Celsius.

On the morning of July 28, it is sunny, at times cloudy, 32 degrees Celsius. There will be thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of July 28, in some places with heavy rain, and strong winds.