The Future of Retail Advertising: Tokinomo’s Visibubble Sets New Standards in Interactive POSM Displays for In-store Brand Activations

7 November 2023 – Tokinomo, a leading startup in interactive shelf activations, proudly introduces Visibubble — a groundbreaking and cost-effective point-of-sale marketing (POSM) solution. The name is a word-play between Visible & Speech Bubble. The new in-store advertising solution brings Mobile Messaging to the shelf, increasing shopper engagement. That’s why the shape of the Visibubble device resembles a Speech Bubble. Products and brands can now communicate via text messages with the shoppers directly on their phones.

Visibubble‘s Transformative Features:

Dynamic Customization: Display branding with adaptable messages and colours. With magnetic covers, changing the messages is a breeze — catering to diverse campaigns and products.

QR Code Interaction: Pilot implementations revealed that with Visibubble, the QR codes were scanned 17 times more than in the case of a static QR code. When the Shoppers scan the QR code, they enter a dedicated landing page for the campaign, where the brand starts a conversation with the shoppers, enhancing the brand-customer connection at the purchase point, moving the interaction from shelf to mobile, from physical to digital.

Shopper Detection Sensor: Activating shopper proximity ensures advertisements are more interactive and eye-catching, reaching the customers as they shop.

Engaging Notification Sounds: Crafted to captivate, these sounds mirror mobile app notifications, amplifying product prominence.

: Crafted to captivate, these sounds mirror mobile app notifications, amplifying product prominence. Battery-Powered Versatility: Unrestricted by cords, Visibubble can grace any store location, with unparalleled flexibility in any environment.

“Ionut Vlad, Tokinomo’s CEO, shared his enthusiasm, “Visibubble isn’t just a product; it’s a vision of reimagined in-store marketing. It symbolizes Tokinomo’s commitment to cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that genuinely resonate with shoppers. As we venture into this new chapter, we’re eager to witness the transformative effects Visibubble will usher in for our partners and their customers.”

The Visibubble Advantage:

Omnichannel Harmony: Visibubble bridges the in-store and online (and mobile) realms, fostering seamless brand-customer dialogues — at costs similar to traditional wobblers.

Interactive POSM Display: With Visibubble you can unlock the next level of engagement with shoppers through its motion, light and sound, as opposed to static displays or traditional POP materials.

Eco-Conscious Choice: Beyond its economic appeal, Visibubble is reusable and made with recycled & biodegradable materials, supporting the brands' dedication to environmental responsibility.

About Tokinomo

Renowned globally as an avant-garde force in interactive shelf activations, Tokinomo’s in-store marketing solutions employ a blend of sensor technology, sound, light and motion. This results in brand activations that not only captivate shoppers but consistently boost sales, as evidenced by a staggering +200% average sales lift and tens of international awards won with its retail campaigns.

For an in-depth exploration of Visibubble and the innovations Tokinomo brings to in-store advertising and shopper marketing, visit: Tokinomo’s Visibubble .