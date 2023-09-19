The fourth diameter of the MCDs opened in the Russian capital

MCD-4, extending up to 86 km, is declared as the longest diameter among all Moscow Central Diameters. It offers convenient travel for passengers while reducing the number of cars on the highways.

Hanoi — The fourth Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-4) was launched in Moscow. The new commuter line intersects the Russian capital from west to east, and connects seven central railroad stations of the metropolis. Dozens of new services are now available for the commuters with faster travel times, better comfort and for less money.

The new diameter opened less than a month after MCD-3 and became the longest line of rapid transit system yet, stretching for 86 km. It has 36 stations with 38 connection options to the subway, MCC and other MCDs. Having the most up-to-date infrastructure among all four lines, MCD-4 will soon have two more stations . 67% of all stations (24) have become Moscow transportation hubs and meet the high standards of urban mobility systems.

Convenient travel for passengers

The traffic interval on MCD-4 will be only 5.5 minutes during peak hours, and thanks to the new tariff system the fare has decreased 3 times from 200 to 65 rubles. Thanks to Moscow’s advanced ticketing system, which won Transport Ticketing Awards in 2020 and 2021, passengers can make free connections to the subway, MCC and other MCD lines in 90 and 120 minutes on some routes.

The launch of the fourth diameter will have a significant effect on the entire mobility system of Moscow. The neighboring subway lines will see a decrease in traffic by 9%, the number of cars on some of the highways will be reduced.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin launched another diameter. MCD-4 connected more than 20 districts of Moscow and 4 cities within the Moscow suburbs. We forecast that by the end of 2023, it will be used by 260-270 thousand people per day with extra capacity for many years to come,” said Maksim Liksutov, the Head of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of the City of Moscow .

About Moscow Central Diameter

MCD is one of the most ambitious urban mobility projects in Russia and the world, which creates a seamless space in the Moscow metropolis. The first two diameters started their operations on November 21, 2019. The project took a record time of 2 years to realize. More than 600 million passengers travelled via MCDs since their launch. In 2023, the capital is bursting with new huge transportation projects. In spring, the entire BCL (Big Circle metro line) – the longest metro ring in the world – was launched, and on August 17, the third Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-3) saw light.

Contact:

Sergey Melikov

Head of International Relations Department, Moscow Metro

Phone: +971 50 627 9204

Email: contact@teamone.marketing

Kaynak: https://roscongress.org/en/speakers/liksutov-maksim/biography/