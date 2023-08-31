Home » The flag-raising ceremony on Ba Dinh Square to celebrate the 78th anniversary of National Day
The flag-raising ceremony on Ba Dinh Square to celebrate the 78th anniversary of National Day

The flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held in historic Ba Dinh Square on August 31.

by Linh Vu

On the morning of August 31, the flag-raising ceremony was solemnly held at the historic Ba Dinh Square, where 78 years ago President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam – the first Workers-Farmers State in Southeast Asia, leading to an era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese people.

The main door of Uncle Ho's Mausoleum was opened before the flag-raising ceremony.

This is a special honor for the commanders and troops of Group 275 – Command to Protect President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and a sacred mission imposed by the Party, State, and People.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 3.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 4.

Following the flag-salute ritual, the troops formed a circle before President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum to prepare for the team evaluation ceremony.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 6.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 7.

Soldiers carrying the National Flag advanced towards the flagpole preparing to perform the ceremony.

At the exact moment as the beautiful music of the National Anthem resounds on the ancient Ba Dinh Square, the National Flag flutters in the sky.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 9.

Lễ Thượng cờ trên Quảng trường Ba Đình kỷ niệm 78 năm ngày Quốc khánh 2/9 - Ảnh 10.

Soldiers solemnly salute the flag.

