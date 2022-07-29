The First Yunnan International Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition (YIIEC) has Launched

Yunnan, a province located in Southwest part of China, bordering Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. It’s an important gateway from China to South and Southeast Asian Countries. With the completion of China-Laos railway, China-Thailand railway, China-Singapore railway, China-Myanmar railway, and China-Vietnam railway are all in the planning and construction process. There is no doubt, Yunnan will become the central connection point between China and South and Southeast Asia.

To attract global talents and companies to come to Yunnan, Yunnan Provincial government is organizing the First Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (YIIEC). The fund can be received from the Competition is up to 400k RMB. Apart from the funding reward, the government is also providing a series of policy support, including financing, land, office, industry resources, human resources, and work permits etc.

The Competition is jointly organized by Yunnan Provincial Science and Technology Department, Yunnan Provincial Education Department, Foreign Affairs Office of People’s Government of Yunnan Province, and Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and other relevant departments. The Competition is executed by Yunnan Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation.

Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (YIIEC) is designed to provide a competition platform with practical incubation benefits for international innovators and entrepreneurs. The competition opens to projects from industries: such as the bio-medicine, new energy resources, new materials, advanced equipment manufacturing, information and technology, green and environmental protection, agriculture, as well as cultural tourism and healthcare, etc.

This Competition is divided into two categories: South and Southeast Asia Competition and Returned Overseas Chinese Competition. The main competition area is in Yunnan. Preliminary competition and the final competition will be held in Kunming, and conducted online and offline. International teams can present their projects and ideas online.

Award-winning enterprises (teams) will receive corresponding policy support, and financial support. There is no charge for participants in this competition. Participants can register online through the official website of the competition (www.yiiec.com/en/) . The registration deadline for the competition is August 5, 2022.

YIIEC will be a great opportunity for companies and teams to showcase themselves to China, South and Southeast Asia. The judge panel of the competition will be composed of investors and industry experts. Incubation service will be provided to all companies and teams entering the competition.

Company: Yunnan International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (YIIEC)

Contact Person: Rebecca

Email: infor@ynaistc.com

Website: http://www.yiiec.com/en/

Telephone: +86 13011162570

Location: Kunming, Yunnan