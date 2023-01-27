The first localities to announce the “huge” tourism revenue on the occasion of the Lunar New Year

Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism said that from January 21 to January 25 (ie, December 30 to the 4th of the Lunar New Year), the number of tourists coming to Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa to visit and relax during the Lunar New Year holidays. Lunar New Year 2023 reached 431,800 turns. In which, the total number of guests staying was 151,800 arrivals (11,300 international visitors, 140,500 domestic visitors), an increase of 231.76% over the same period last year. Tourism revenue is estimated at more than VND 647 billion , up 177% compared to the 2022 Lunar New Year.

Can Tho

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City said that from December 29 to the third day of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, the number of tourists in the city reached about 285,000, the total tourism revenue was estimated at 259 billions dong.

BA Ria Vung Tau

According to the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, from the 1st to the 3rd day of Tet, the whole province welcomes and serves nearly 258,000 visitors. Revenue reached nearly 202 billion VND.

Phu Yen

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Phu Yen province said that within 6 days, from December 29 to the evening of the 4th of the Lunar New Year (January 20-25), visitors to this locality were estimated at 94,920 arrivals. Guest stay is estimated at 56,950 turns. Total revenue from tourism activities in the above 6 days is estimated at 132.8 billion VND, of which accommodation revenue is estimated at 28.4 billion VND.

Lao Cai

The Department of Culture and Tourism Information of Sa Pa town said that statistics from January 22 to 24 (from the 1st to the 3rd of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit 2023), there were 30,699 visitors, including 8,000 visitors. Foreigners come to visit and relax in Sapa.

Accordingly, Sa Pa has achieved a revenue of 110 billion VND from various services to serve tourists.

Hue

Thua Thien Hue Department of Tourism said that from January 19 to 29 (ie, the 28th of the Lunar New Year to the 8th of the Lunar New Year), an estimated 85,000 visitors came to visit monuments and tourist and cultural attractions, history in the province, up 46% over the previous year. The total number of tourists staying in Hue these days is estimated at about 50,800, an increase of 150% compared to 2022. Of which, international tourists are estimated at 21,600, domestic tourists are estimated at 29,200; room utilization capacity is estimated at 52%; accommodation revenue is estimated at 106 billion VND.

Bac Lieu

The Department of Culture, Information, Sports and Tourism of Bac Lieu province – said that during the 4 days of the Lunar New Year holiday of 2023 (from December 30 to the 3rd of Tet), the province’s tourist attractions and sites have attracted more than 165,000 domestic and foreign tourists, tourism revenue reached about 85 billion.

Source: CafeF