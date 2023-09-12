“THE FIRST ICHAM CUP”: Golf Tournament for Business Networking and Commemorating Bilateral Milestones

The year 2023 assumes profound significance in the longstanding association between Vietnam and Italy. It commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, spanning from March 23, 1973, to March 23, 2023, and simultaneously marks the culmination of a decade in their strategic partnership from 2013 to 2023.

This historical milestone in diplomatic relations has been pivotal in ushering in a new epoch of progress and collaboration between these two nations. Furthermore, 2023 signifies the 15th anniversary of the inception of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ICHAM). Over the course of these 15 years, ICHAM has steadfastly extended support to both Italian and Vietnamese enterprises, facilitating the discovery of potential partners through comprehensive market research, the orchestration of productive B2B meetings, and the staging of networking occasions and technical seminars with a focus on various sectors spanning both Vietnam and Italy.

As part of these commemorative events, a workshop centered around the theme of “Sustainability and Energy Conversion” was convened on September 7, 2023. The event garnered participation from more than 100 businesses, fostering discussions concerning the green economy and the prevailing trends in sustainable development.

Another noteworthy feature within this series of commemorative events was the golf tournament, aptly titled “THE FIRST ICHAM CUP.” This event unfolded on September 8, 2023, at the prestigious Tan Son Nhat Golf Course situated in Ho Chi Minh City. The tournament drew participation from 144 players, encompassing distinguished guests, accomplished business magnates, collaborative partners, and esteemed members of ICHAM.

“THE FIRST ICHAM CUP” featured an engaging competition format that underscored camaraderie and the spirit epitomizing “50 years of friendship between Vietnam and Italy.” Teams, each comprising two players, engaged in the Best Ball format, thereby promoting synergy and unity. The organizing committee, in recognition of outstanding achievements, bestowed numerous coveted prizes, including the prestigious Best Team Prize, the award for the team with the farthest drive, the prestigious Hole in One prize, and a promising accolade. Following hours of intense competition on the golf course, the triumphant pairs were duly honored during the emotionally charged Gala event, aptly designated as “THE FIRST ICHAM CUP.”

Beyond its appeal to golf enthusiasts, the “THE FIRST ICHAM CUP” event, held on September 8, 2023, also served as a dynamic platform that facilitated interaction amongst domestic and international businesses, foreign associations within Vietnam, and esteemed brands. It afforded an abundance of opportunities for prospective partners, whether they be esteemed brands, organizations, or individuals, to engage in fruitful interactions and cultivate effective networking relationships.