The first hot air balloon flight event at the Ho Chi Minh City National University Dormitory

Ho Chi Minh City National University's dormitory campus is all set to host an exciting event on November 18th, with the introduction of giant, colorful hot air balloons. It's going to be a great opportunity to witness the stunning display of these balloons soaring high up in the sky.

by Linh Vu
Giant hot air balloons will fly during the festival on November 18. (Photo: BTC)

As the 41st anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) approaches and new students of the 2023-2024 class are welcomed, the dormitory of National University – Ho Chi Minh City is organizing the fourth season of the School Fest program. This event is free and open to all from the night of November 18 to the end of November 19. It will bring a lively music atmosphere, large-scale sports, cultural and art exchanges, and a unique culinary booth experience.

The festival will also feature many sports games and for the first time ever, an exciting hot air balloon release activity will take place in the dormitory’s sky. Participants not only have the opportunity to admire and take pictures next to beautiful giant hot air balloons but also to receive valuable gifts when participating in the mini-game “Hot Air Balloon Universe.” This media award is exclusively for attendees of the Hot Air Balloon Festival, and it will go to the participant whose post shares the most interesting and impressive moments at the event space.

