The first Chinese passenger ship arrives in Ha Long in 2023

At 7:30 on November 28, the Chinese-flagged ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun arrived at the International Cruise Port in Ha Long, carrying 721 tourists embarking on a journey to explore the heritage bay and famous landscapes of Quang Ninh province.

This marks the first tourist ship bringing Chinese visitors to Ha Long in the 2023 cruise season.

Chinese cruise passengers come to visit the World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay

Tourists will spend a day experiencing Ha Long City and exploring some remarkable attractions in Hanoi. Subsequently, the group will cruise Ha Long Bay for a day before continuing its maritime journey to Da Nang, Hong Kong (China), before returning to China.

According to the schedule, the frequency of the Zhao Shang Yi Dun ship docking at the International Cruise Port in Ha Long is expected to be consistent in the coming period, with plans for five trips bringing over 4,000 passengers from now until the end of the year.

Tourists are warmly welcomed when arriving in Ha Long

Representatives of the International Cruise Port in Ha Long stated that the 2023 cruise season commenced in October with several international cruise ships bringing tourists from Europe and the Americas to Ha Long. However, the arrival of ships from China to the heritage bay holds special significance as it represents a traditional and nearby market.

The arrival of the Zhao Shang Yi Dun ship in Ha Long this time is also a positive signal indicating a strong recovery in international sea travel in 2024. As of now, the number of registered ships set to dock at the International Cruise Port in Ha Long in 2024 is nearly 60 trips, with over 70,000 passengers. These registered ships for 2024 include many well-known and prestigious global brands such as Mein Schiff 6 and 5, Celebrity Solstice, Noordam, MSC Splendida, Westerdam, and others.

Leaders of the Quang Ninh Department of Tourism welcomed ship captain Zhao Shang Yi Dun and his crew

Built with scale and precision by the Sun Group, the International Cruise Port in Ha Long features both an international and domestic pier, port and bridge facilities, passenger terminals, and functional service buildings. The international pier, in particular, is designed with modern amenities, a 406-meter-long pier with six mooring pillars, a 130-meter-long, 30-meter-wide passenger reception hall capable of accommodating ships with a tonnage of up to 225,000 GRT, serving two ships simultaneously. The modern floating pier system also ensures the safety of tourist ships overnight. @Thanhnien.vn