Home » The first American consumers to own an electric car “Made in Vietnam”
BusinessReviews

The first American consumers to own an electric car “Made in Vietnam”

Customers at nine VinFast Stores in California (USA) received the first 45 automobiles from the VF 8 City Edition line on March 2.

by Linh Vu
Vinfast VF 8 City Edition

Following the first move, it is anticipated that the next vehicles from the City Edition lot will be transported either to VinFast stores or clients’ houses during the next several days.

The vehicles delivered this time are part of a batch of 999 VF 8 City Edition cars that were imported into the US in December 2022.

The first customers to receive their cars at VinFast Berkeley (California, USA).

The first customers to receive their cars at VinFast Berkeley (California, USA).

In terms of configuration, the VF 8 City Edition Eco version has a certified mileage of 207 miles, while the Plus version has a certified mileage of 191 miles from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), a collection of smart entertainment and utility applications (Smart Services), and other contemporary technological elements are all integrated into the automobile.

To provide customers with peace of mind and convenience, VinFast also implements industry-leading after-sales policies in the US market, including a 10-year guarantee for batteries and automobiles, mobile repair services, and 24/7 vehicle rescue. The VF 8 City Edition will also have favorable policies because it is the first limited edition to be released on the market.

In addition to delivering the vehicle, VinFast said that it will plan extensive test drive programs around California to provide customers in the US with the most authentic experience possible.

@hanoimoi.com.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam Airlines resumes cooperation with Air France from...

Five most stunning roads in Vietnam impress visitors...

CNN has praised nine magnificent caves in Vietnam...

Arresting a ship illegally trafficking 30,000 liters of...

Office rental in Ho Chi Minh City has...

20 Vietnamese teams will go to the US...