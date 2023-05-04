The famous tourist attraction on Bau Trang Sand Hill has been severely eroded

A 70-80m-long landslide occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on May 3 near the end of Bau Ba tail to the southeast (the continuous area between the shore of Bau Ba Lake and the foot of the Sand Dunes). The water encroached on the Sand Dunes by roughly 25m.

The first reason is believed to be a flow of water deep into the surface of the Sand Dunes, accumulating for a long time and loosening the sand foot, leading to sliding and subsidence. Normally, a large number of tourists travel on terrain vehicles to admire the landscape and take photos. Fortunately, no visitors were there at the time of the occurrence.

The Management Board announced that businesses and business establishments should remind employees not to bring guests to the landslide area to ensure safety; at the same time, coordinate with local agencies to put up poles and hang ropes to warn tourists and people about dangerous areas; and urgently deploy new landslide warning boards.

@baotintuc.vn