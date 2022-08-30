The economy has additional 56,800 billion VND/month thanks to tourism

According to data from the General Statistics Office, in this August, the accommodation, catering and travel services continued to grow well. During the month, this segment brought in revenue of up to VND 56,800 billion, bringing the total revenue of accommodation, catering and travel services in eight months to VND 393.2 trillion.

Accordingly, the revenue of accommodation and food services in August is estimated at VND 53,500 billion, bringing the revenue in 8 months of this year to about VND 377.8 trillion, up 48.1% over the same period last year.

People’s demand for entertainment and tourism increased in the summer after 2 years of restricting travel because of the epidemic. Illustration: Hong Danh

According to the General Statistics Office, this strong growth is thanks to the high demand for entertainment and tourism of the people in the summer after more than 2 years of restricting travel and eating out of the family.

In August, the travel segment brought in about VND 3,300 billion, bringing the total revenue in eight months to about VND 15.4 trillion, 3.4 times higher than the same period last year due to the strong recovery of tourism activities, especially domestic tourism.

However, if compared to the same period of 2019, when the Covid-19 epidemic has not adversely affected tourism, the revenue of this segment is still low. Revenue of the travel segment in the 8 months of this year was only 47.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

Regarding international visitors, there were about 486,400 arrivals this August, an increase of 38% compared to the previous month. In the first eight months of this year, the number of international arrivals reached more than 1.44 million, still down 87.3% over the same period in 2019.

As for tourism, according to information from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as of early August 2022, the tourism industry has served nearly 72 million domestic tourists and 733,000 international visitors. Total revenue from tourists reached 316 trillion VND.

Currently, the number of domestic visitors has exceeded the tourism industry’s plan, but the international segment is still growing slowly. The number of visitors is still too small compared to the expectation of about 5 million international visitors this year.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi