The driver struggled to escape the traffic jam after holiday

The driver struggled to escape the traffic jam at the gateway to the capital

On the last day of the Hung Kings Anniversary holiday, people returning to their hometown to rest or travel have flocked back to Hanoi to work after 3 days of public holidays. As noted by PV, the Phap Van – Cau Gie highway has a serious traffic jam

A large number of cars come to the city at the same time, causing traffic jams on the road to the center of Hanoi for many kilometers.

Traffic was congested for many hours, and the functional forces had to separate and release traffic from the early afternoon.

Many areas in Hanoi this afternoon had rain, making the congestion even more serious.

At Nuoc Ngam bus station area, cars and motorbikes crowded into the city under the rain.

People return to Hanoi with a lot of miscellaneous things.

Many children sleep temporarily on motorbikes after a long journey back to Hanoi with their parents after the holidays.

The street was packed with vehicles moving into the city center.

In the afternoon, the number of vehicles pouring into the roads in and out of the city is more crowded, the congestion is more serious.

Cars queue for more than 2km waiting for the ferry to return to Ho Chi Minh City after the holiday

On the afternoon of April 11, after the end of the Hung Kings Anniversary holiday, people began to return to Ho Chi Minh City along many routes at the eastern gateway of the city, causing some areas on these directions to be crowded with traffic. There are places where there is a long traffic jam.

From 15:30, traffic began to pile up waiting for the Cat Lai ferry from Nhon Trach district (Dong Nai) to Thu Duc city (HCMC) more and more crowded. The means of transport are mostly people going out and people from Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai to Ho Chi Minh City.

Cars and motorbikes have to wait in long lines to cross the ferry. Towards the end of the afternoon, cars move to the ferry more and more, the traffic jam lasts more than 2km from the wharf to the intersection of Ly Thai To – Duong Van Thi. Some frustrated car drivers said that they had to step by section with each ferry, but, waiting for an hour, they still had not reached the wharf.

The staff of Cat Lai Ferry Enterprise selling ferry tickets for motorbike lanes continuously issues tickets to passengers near the ferry terminal.

Meanwhile, ticket sales staff for cars to cross the ferry must move nearly 1km from the ferry to sell to customers, reducing congestion. Many times the car can’t move, the staff is quite “hands free”, having to wait to sell tickets to the cars waiting in long lines behind.

Many people are quite tired when they have to move, jostling to wait for the ferry to return to Ho Chi Minh City after the holiday.

Source: danviet.vn