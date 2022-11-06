The dangers to the economy and investment environment from false rumors

“Good rumors are near, bad rumors are far away” which is an idiom of the ancients, referring to the spread of information in the community, but it is much limited compared to today, when “the world is flat” with the explosion. of the Internet and social networks (MXH) information is spread at lightning speed. Social media with billions of participants is a useful information channel, but it is also an environment for spreading false rumors, fake news, and unverified information.

It is alarming that the spread of fake news and false news on the Internet and social media is currently happening very complicatedly and tends to increase. Rumors and fake news spread by many objects and organizations have caused great damage to the honor and reputation of individuals, organizations, and businesses, creating trends, trends, and distorting ideas the nature of operations of many enterprises, adversely affecting the financial, securities, and real estate markets, causing many enterprises to lose their reputation, reducing revenue, and endangering the whole economy.

Defendant Dang Nhu Quynh posted false information on the social network Facebook, negatively affecting the stock market, causing economic damage and reputation of organizations and individuals investors. (Photo: VTV)

Bad actors have thoroughly taken advantage of the features of social networks to propagate, slander, disrupt information … impersonating celebrities to post fake news, false news to lead public opinion; take advantage of hot events and issues attracting the attention of society to create fake information, deceive public opinion to benefit individuals and organizations.

Information from the Ministry of Public Security, in the 10 months of 2022, the police force prosecuted and investigated 527 cybercrime cases, an increase of 144% compared to 2021. With the acts of posting false information. According to the truth on websites, the authorities have prosecuted 63 cases with 68 defendants, administratively sanctioned 455 subjects, called, questioned, deterred and asked to remedy consequences with 1,500 subjects.

According to current regulations, people who spread fake news or false information may be administratively fined as prescribed at Point a, Clause 1, Article 101 of Decree 15/2020/ND-CP. Specifically, a fine of from 10 to 20 million dong for abusing social networks to perform one of the acts of providing and sharing fake information, untrue information, distorting, slandering, insulting prestige of agencies, organizations, honor and dignity of individuals…

Article 288 of the 2015 Penal Code also stipulates that anyone who uploads information on computer networks or telecommunications networks that is contrary to the provisions of the law and causes bad public opinion may be examined for penal liability for the crime of posting or unauthorized use of information on computer networks and telecommunications networks. The penalty for this crime is a fine of between VND 30-200 million, a non-custodial reform for up to 3 years or a prison term of between 6 months and 3 years.

If the crime is committed in one of the organized cases; abusing the right to administer computer networks and telecommunications networks; causing damage of 500 million VND or more; causing adverse effects on security, social order and safety, etc., shall be subject to a fine of between VND 200 million and VND 1 billion or a prison term of between 2 and 7 years.

At the same time, offenders may also be subject to an additional penalty of a fine of between VND 20-200 million, a ban from holding certain posts, practicing certain professions or doing certain jobs for 1 – 5 years. However, the separate application for this behavior is not specific and clear, so it usually stops handling administrative violations with fines, rarely turning to criminal handling.

Raise awareness of social network users

Commenting on violations in cyberspace, Lawyer Hoang Tung, Trung Hoa Law Office under the Hanoi Bar Association, said that, in addition to a few individuals and organizations, most users Social media as a tool to spread false information, unverified information not understand and anticipate the consequences of their actions, as well as the seriousness of their problems.

“There are many cases where people spread rumors just because of psychological inhibition, considering social media as personal power to carry out the act of spreading rumors, smearing individuals and businesses… especially if these acts come from From individuals and organizations abroad, it is still very difficult to handle, “said Lawyer Hoang Tung.

In order to deal with these acts, according to Lawyer Hoang Tung, in addition to the sanctions prescribed in legal documents, organizations and businesses need to promptly discuss with the dispersal to do so clear; collect relevant evidences and information, if necessary, make a statement to avoid the case that the subject erases the evidence, then promptly notify the competent authorities.

“Individuals, organizations and businesses absolutely must not be led by bad objects and follow the trend of controversy that easily leads to uncivilized statements and actions. In the long term, in addition to strengthening the orientation to improve the understanding of social media users from relevant agencies, businesses need to have functional departments to continuously monitor and monitor information, promptly detect illegal actions. Because of libel, false rumors that damage the reputation of their enterprises, especially rumors related to reputable enterprises and individuals with great influence in society”, Lawyer Hoang Tung Recommendations.

Facebook owner Nguyen Kim Truc (blue shirt) was administratively fined 10 million VND for spreading false information about the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic.

CEO Le Dung – Chairman and General Director of Dgroup Human Resource Development and Training Joint Stock Company, member of the Executive Committee of the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HANOISME) said that in front of too many sources of information that are not suitable Strict control is making people, especially social media users feel “free in speech”. Many times, an individual just needs to hear a source of information without knowing right and wrong, and immediately spreads on the internet, causing danger, greatly affecting many individuals, organizations and the business community.

“The characteristics of spreading information on social networks make users feel too permissive, so it is necessary to do better on propaganda and education to change the thinking and perception of social media users in communication activities. In the management work, there should be more sanctions and laws to prevent and handle this situation. Technically, the authorities need to coordinate to add filters and control keywords in the search and access process to remove, limit and control information before it is spread.” suggested by Ms. Dung.

In the case of malicious rumors and false information, Ms. Dung recommends that businesses should calm down to handle it. In particular, each business needs to set up a department of legal experts and a team of media advisors to promptly handle the spread of communication problems and crises. What is more important in their operations, businesses must always determine the spirit of respect for the law is first and foremost, especially for start-ups to prevent and minimize risks from false rumors.

Source: CafeF