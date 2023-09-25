The colorful Chau Doc rafting village is aimed to become a unique destination in the Southwest region.

On September 20th, the Trade and Investment Promotion Center of An Giang province announced the launch of a new and exciting waterway in the West. This waterway stretches from the confluence of the Chau Doc River to Cham village, upstream of the Hau River.

The waterway project is located in Phuoc Tho and Ha Bao 2 hamlets in Da Phuoc town, An Phu district, An Giang province. The project includes 161 rafts and cages that raise various freshwater fish species found in An Giang. The rafts and cages are color-coded with red, yellow, orange, green, blue, and purple, and each individual raft or fish cage is painted in one of these colors in sequence.

@tuoitre.vn