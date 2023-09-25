Home » The colorful Chau Doc rafting village is aimed to become a unique destination in the Southwest region.
The colorful Chau Doc rafting village is aimed to become a unique destination in the Southwest region.

The village of Chau Doc in An Giang province boasts a waterway over 1km long, painted in vivid shades of red, yellow, orange, green, blue, and purple, making it the most colorful and unique in the Southwest.

by Linh Vu

On September 20th, the Trade and Investment Promotion Center of An Giang province announced the launch of a new and exciting waterway in the West. This waterway stretches from the confluence of the Chau Doc River to Cham village, upstream of the Hau River.

The waterway connects Chau Doc rafting village to Da Phuoc town, which is famous for its Cham village of the Muslim community.

The waterway project is located in Phuoc Tho and Ha Bao 2 hamlets in Da Phuoc town, An Phu district, An Giang province. The project includes 161 rafts and cages that raise various freshwater fish species found in An Giang. The rafts and cages are color-coded with red, yellow, orange, green, blue, and purple, and each individual raft or fish cage is painted in one of these colors in sequence.

