The Coffee House ditches glass cups, uses plastic cups and vibrating cards at the store

Recently, some consumers have noticed the change in products and services of The Coffee House – a coffee chain with more than 150 stores across the country. Specifically, the drinks served at The Coffee House’s bar are served with plastic cups instead of glass cups as before.

As noted by a reporter at a The Coffee House establishment in Hanoi, plastic cups and paper cups with plastic lids are being used to store drinks, including serving at the store or taking away.

Plastic cups, paper cups are used for both customers sitting at the store

The Coffee House also uses a vibrating device for customers to pick up their own items, similar to Highlands Coffee, Phuc Long,… instead of letting staff serve their seats as before.

It is easy to see that the use of disposable containers is becoming popular in beverage chains, typically Highlands Coffee or Starbucks. The advantage is convenience, saving staff’s cleaning effort, avoiding breakage, and low cost. Besides, using vibrating card is also applied by many systems, because of the convenience in management and service.

In the past, the use of glass and porcelain cups, and limited use of plastic cups, made a difference for The Coffee House and received the support of consumers – especially young people. The company’s choice of using plastic and paper cups can be frustrating for many loyal customers who care a lot about how eco-friendly and healthy the brand is.

In a video promoting a new product in conjunction with the famous MC, broadcast on this person’s Tiktok channel, The Coffee House drinks are also served with plastic cups.

The Coffee House is a coffee chain founded by Nguyen Hai Ninh in 2014.

The idea comes from Nguyen Hai Ninh’s observation that the mid-range coffee shop segment with prices from 40,000 to 60,000 VND is still open, while foreign brand coffee chains are priced quite high, making it difficult to become a destination. familiar to Vietnamese people, especially young people. Therefore, he created The Coffee House with the formula: experience space, dedicated service, convenience and reasonable cost.

“Coffee house” not only has a beautiful space, but customers also receive dedicated service from staff, cashiers, security guards,…

Previously, The Coffee House used glass cups to serve customers at the store.

On February 8, 2021, on their personal pages, the 2 suddenly said goodbye to The Coffee House after 6 years of working together. He shared: “6 years for a journey, there is sadness, happiness, joy and failure. There are dreams, concerns and expectations. Thank you all for making the most beautiful part of youth. Goodbye The Coffee House – The House of Inspiration” .

Currently, The Coffee House is operated under the management of Seedcom Investment Fund.

Source: CafeF