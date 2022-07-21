The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam requests to stop collecting fees for quick check-in at airport

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has asked airlines to stop priority check-in services at the airport.

Due to the large number of passengers checking in at the airport, some airlines have opened a quick check-in service with a fee for passengers. Photo: MH

According to information from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, this agency has worked with airlines, airport authorities, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and airports to request to suspend the implementation of priority airline check-in services with tolls of some airlines in the past time.

Mr. Dinh Viet Son, Deputy Director of the Ci/vil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said that the implementation of priority check-in service with a fee at check-in counters of high fare class can reduce service quality, affecting the interests of passengers who purchase tickets of this fare class.

In addition, the application of priority check-in service with a fee at this time by some airlines is not reasonable, causing bad public opinion in society.

According to him, according to the provisions of Decree No. 92/2016/ND-CP dated July 1, 2016 of the Government and Circular 29/2021/TT-BGTVT dated November 30, 2021 of the Ministry of Transport, the check-in service check-in belongs to the ground commercial technical service.

In case there is a change in the process of providing aviation services, airlines and aviation service providers are responsible for reporting to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam before implementation.

Therefore, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam requires airlines to immediately stop the priority service of quick check-in with a fee. Airport authorities are responsible for inspecting and supervising service provision activities of airlines at airports and aerodromes.

Previously, two airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways, provided a fee-based check-in service with prices ranging from 100,000-140,000/pax when checking in at Tan Son Nhat airport, making many passengers frustrated.

Statistics from the Southern Airport Authority show that, over the past time, the number of passengers at Tan Son Nhat airport has continuously increased and reached more than 100,000 passengers/day.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi