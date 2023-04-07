The cheapest travel destinations in Vietnam for April

On the occasion of the 5-day holiday from April 30 to May 1, Agoda has released data on the cheapest tourist destinations in April.

According to Agoda, Ninh Binh in Vietnam is the most reasonable tourist destination, with an average room rate of 1.1 million Vietnamese dong. In addition, the top 5 also includes the ancient capital of Hue with an average price of 1.15 million Vietnamese dong, the coastal city of Quy Nhon with an average price of 1.36 million Vietnamese dong, the city of Da Lat with an average price of 1.53 million Vietnamese dong, and finally, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with an average price of 1.57 million Vietnamese dong.

Agoda evaluated Ninh Binh, a city that owns a UNESCO heritage site and was chosen as the backdrop for the blockbuster movie Kong, as it once again welcomes a wave of tourism. Tourists come here to experience the romantic mountainous landscape, row boats through shimmering rivers, and climb 500 stone steps up to Mua Cave, known as “Vietnam’s miniature Great Wall”.

In addition, the natural scenery of Ninh Binh changes throughout the year with the seasons. It is easy to travel to Ninh Binh with many options of bus or limousine services at an all-inclusive price. Travelers only need 2 hours to explore one of the most attractive destinations in Vietnam.

The cheapest average room rates in the Asia-Pacific region include Khon Kaen (Thailand) with an average price of around 700,000 Vietnamese dong and Sibu (Malaysia) with an average price of around 800,000 Vietnamese dong. The list of affordable destinations with prices ranging from 870,000 to 2.9 million Vietnamese dong includes Surakarta (Indonesia), Puri (India), Bacolod (Philippines), Chiba (Japan), Gwangju (South Korea), Kinmen Islands (Taiwan), and Brisbane (Australia).

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of international visitors to Vietnam in March reached 895,425, more than 21 times higher than the same period in 2022 but down 4% from February.

The total number of international visitors to Vietnam in the first quarter reached 2,699,556. This figure is 29.7 times higher than the same period last year but only 60% of the same period in 2019.

In March, the number of visitors to Vietnam by air was still the highest with 787,672, followed by 87,046 by land and 20,707 by sea.

