The case of the woman’s body in the river: The suspect is a police lieutenant

Regarding the case of murder and dumping of bodies in the Ham Luong River, PLO said that the Board of Directors of Tien Giang Provincial Police has implemented the disciplinary decision “Stripped of the People’s Police title” against Lieutenant Ngo Minh Thong, a police officer of Cai Lay town, Tien Giang province.

Previously, while passing by the Ham Luong River (in Ben Tre City, Ben Tre Province), people discovered the body of a woman tied with a rope drifting to the riverbank. Upon receiving the news, Ben Tre province authorities were present at the scene to investigate and verify the victim’s identity to clarify the cause of the incident.

An autopsy showed that the victim was about 25 to 35 years old, 1.47m tall, dark skin, dyed brown hair. The body was wearing black pants, a gray tank top with white stripes, and a long-sleeved brown wool coat. There is a tattoo of letters and numbers on the left wrist but the content could not be determined, so the police sent out a notice to trace the victim’s whereabouts. After about 72 hours from the discovery of the body, the Ben Tre Provincial Police force identified the victim and the suspect.

Lieutenant Ngo Minh Thong was identified as the suspect in the murder and the victim was identified as Ms. N.T.H (28 years old) residing in Cai Lay Town (Tien Giang province).

Thong and Ms. H. got to know each other during social activities and then started a relationship. Recently, the two had a conflict, so Thong used a rope to strangle Ms. H. to death and then took the victim’s body and threw it into the Ham Luong River to destroy the evidence.

Currently, the Ben Tre Provincial Police Department is continuing to investigate and handle the case according to the provisions of law.

@plo.vn