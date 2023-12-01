The captivating beauty of Tà Xùa – “The Cloud Paradise”

Ta Xua is a stunning natural wonderland that offers a unique climate, with weather that changes every minute. The sky can be filled with white clouds one minute, and then clear the next, revealing warm rays of sunlight, along with the breathtaking phenomenon of the “sea of clouds” covering the middle of the mountain. This creates a majestic and impressive natural landscape that visitors will never forget.

Located at an altitude of 1500m-1800m above sea level, Ta Xua commune is surrounded all year round by rolling clouds, layer upon layer, like “waves” in the ocean. This makes it a perfect destination for visitors to enjoy its majestic beauty at any time of the year. The narrow mountain passes, linking the scattered villages along the mountain slopes, add to the charm of this unique commune.

Known as “Ta Xua Cloud Paradise”, this place has become a popular destination for tourists who want to experience the “sea of clouds”. However, the weather here changes very quickly, so it is not easy to catch this special moment. The “TV tower” area is the highest point of Ta Xua commune, where visitors can enjoy the spectacular view of the “sea of clouds”. To have a complete “cloud hunting” trip, visitors should check the weather forecast in advance and prepare support items, such as wind jackets, thermal shirts, raincoats, and sturdy shoes with high friction to avoid slipping.

The easiest time to “hunt clouds” in Ta Xua is from November of the previous year to April of the following year. Visitors can travel by motorbike from Hanoi or take a bus to Son La city and then rent a motorbike to reach Ta Xua, which is more than 200km from Hanoi city center.

After a tiring and stressful workweek, standing in front of the rolling “sea of clouds” in Ta Xua will give you an incredible feeling of peace, making you fall in love with life even more. The fresh air, breathtaking natural scenery, and the typical scent of the Northwest mountains and forests will provide visitors with a new source of positive energy.

