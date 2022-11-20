The British Council is allowed to hold the IELTS test again

The British Council has been allowed to organize this exam again after 8 days of postponement. This decision takes effect from November 18. The term of affiliate operation is 5 years.

The decision also stated: Exam question, exam registration process, exam organization process; facilities and equipment to organize the exam; the assurance of security, safety and confidentiality before, during and after the exam; the staff, technicians and employees of the parties participating in the contest shall comply with the regulations of the British Council and the laws of Vietnam.

Exam locations are in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City. The affiliated units are responsible for notifying in writing the exam schedule to the specialized education agency under the People’s Committee of the province or centrally run city where the exam is held 5 days before the date of the exam; send reports on activities related to the organization of the exam every 6 months and when there are other changes to the Ministry of Education and Training.

The Quality Management Department, the Ministry of Education and Training will be responsible for checking and coordinating with relevant units to inspect the organization of the IELTS English certification exam by the parties according to the linked documents.

Thus, the units that own the IELTS test in Vietnam, the British Council and the IDP Education Organization, are allowed to reorganize this test. Previously, the Ministry of Education and Training also approved the organization of the Aptis English certification exam of the British Council.

Previously, responding to the press about this, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said that the fact that a number of organizations and units announced that they would stop organizing foreign language proficiency certification exams was due to the parties involved. The results have not been completed or submitted to the Ministry of Education and Training for approval in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 86/2018/ND-CP and Circular No. 11/2022/TT-BGDDT. That shows the respect and observance of Vietnamese laws by organizations and units (including Decree No. 04/2021/ND-CP dated January 22, 2021 on administrative sanctions in the field of law).

Also according to Deputy Minister Nguyen Huu Do, parties wishing to cooperate in organizing foreign language certification exams need to prepare full documents according to regulations. Accordingly, the associated parties need to make a dossier to request the Ministry of Education and Training for approval according to regulations 3 of Decree No. 86/2018/ND-CP and Circular No. 11/2022/TT-BGDĐT. The dossier includes: An application form for approval of joint organization of foreign language proficiency certification exams, made according to Form No. 08 in the Appendix issued with the Decree; Agreement or contract between the examination organization in Vietnam and the foreign language ability assessment institution; Written confirmation of the legal status of the associated parties; The scheme on organizing the exam to grant foreign language proficiency certificates according to Form No. 09 in the Appendix issued with the Decree.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Huu Do affirmed: “If the dossier meets the requirements, the Ministry of Education and Training will handle it as soon as possible to ensure compliance with current regulations (the time for appraisal and approval is in accordance with Decree No. 86/ 2018 is 20 days.) After approval, the Ministry of Education and Training will publicly post it on the Portal at http://moet.gov.vn for people to know and choose the right exam facility to take the exam only and let society participate in surveillance”.

Source: CafeBiz