The bright future of Nha Trang tourism

Not only a famous domestic and international coastal city, Nha Trang tourism is creating valuable turnarounds when expensive coastal villas appear along with the “landing” of international brands such as Accor, Melia, New World… in the North of Nha Trang.

Optimistic signal from Nha Trang tourism

65,500 is a record number of visitors to Nha Trang in just 5 days of the Lunar New Year holiday with the capacity at tourist accommodation establishments reaching 80-90%. The number of visitors to Nha Trang continues to increase, since the time Vietnam officially “opened” the tourist door to welcome international tourists from March 15.

5,800 turns of tourists come to the pier to visit tourist attractions in Nha Trang Bay, such as Bai Tranh, Hon Mun, Coral Bay… is an estimated number of statistics in just 2 days of Hung King’s death anniversary.

Khanh Hoa Tourism Department said that the number of tourists is expected to increase on the occasion of April 30 and May 1. With a series of positive signals, in an optimistic scenario, Nha Trang will welcome 1.2 million visitors in 2022, which is quite possible.

Besides, in tourist cities like Da Lat (Lam Dong), Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Da Nang, Phu Quoc, the number of tourists coming to visit, experience and relax also increased dramatically. It can be seen that, from the beginning of 2022 until now, the industry has had many positive recovery signals.

One of the great factors that created this push is to mention the milestone on March 15, when Vietnam officially resumed international flights after a period of hiatus. Along with the advantage of a country with a safe geopolitics in the context of a volatile world, Vietnam is a priority destination for international tourists. The orientation to consider Covid-19 to be an endemic disease that is on the way to implementation will also have a positive impact on tourism.

Nha Trang – a bright name on the tourism “race track”

In the journey back to the race track of tourist cities, Nha Trang is a bright name mentioned. The breakthrough of Nha Trang’s tourism industry in the coming time is a forecast made by investors when the accommodation facilities here are heavily invested, in resonance with the ongoing night economic model – “key” to attract visitors and increase efficiency in stay.

If “balanced” with other tourist cities, Nha Trang possesses many advantages such as air quality comparable to European resort cities. Not wet and cold like Da Lat, without a winter like Da Nang, Ha Long or the long months to welcome sudden storms like Phu Quoc, Nha Trang’s climate is sunny again, the sky is clear throughout the four seasons, exploiting travel for 365 days.

Visitors to Nha Trang by waterway, road and air are easy. Meanwhile, this is a limitation of Phu Quoc when the number of tourists comes mainly by air. The location in the “tourist golden triangle” of Can Tho – Nha Trang – Da Lat and in the future as the economic center of North Van Phong also helps Nha Trang to welcome international tourists from Korea, Russia… by direct flights.

Currently, Khanh Hoa province is actively developing infrastructure with a number of completed key projects such as: Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Phong Chau Street, Road No. 4 (Nha Trang City), two overpasses at national highway intersections 1 and National Highway 1C, National Highway 26 BOT project, Cam Ranh International Airport. The roadmap to bring Khanh Hoa to a centrally-run city by 2030, has been creating strong investment “waves” in this market.

Nha Trang pioneers to explore the super luxury resort segment

The standard of Nha Trang tourism industry is forecasted to be further raised when the super luxury resort product line appears. In 2021, the Nha Trang real estate market will receive more new winds, but most notably, the villa for the super-rich Gran Meliá Nha Trang will be officially launched in December 2021. The million-dollar mansion Gran Meliá Nha Trang attracted the attention and positive reviews of prestigious foreign newspapers such as Enterpreneur, DriftTravel and HotelNewMe.

Streamlined luxury design, exclusive facilities such as Michelin restaurant with unique Spanish cultural space, Pacific Lagoon hot mineral pool 4,000m2, natural rock cave spa, Van San coral park The island, 90 coastal villas of Gran Meliá Nha Trang clearly reproduce the image of the “new billionaire island” on the world tourist map.

Not only welcoming the super-rich in Vietnam, but even billionaires from the world will choose the super-luxury Gran Meliá Nha Trang villa for the collection of resorts and properties, because of the privileged experience as well as the value continuously increasing over time. The appearance of the million-degree mansion Gran Meliá Nha Trang will certainly elevate Nha Trang tourism. And this place will also become the new tourist center of Nha Trang in a world-class, luxurious and worthy image.

@ Saigon Times

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

