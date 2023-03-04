The boycott of Tiktok extended around the world.

Government personnel is not permitted to download apps to their mobile phones for business purposes. Governments expressed worry that Tiktok may utilize user data for a variety of purposes and took strict measures to prevent this.

In the near future, it will be impossible for Canadian government employees to view dancing videos or popular trends on Tiktok – at least while at work. This country’s government has officially prohibited employees from using this application on mobile devices at work.

“It is advisable for government personnel not to use Tiktok since there are various issues about data security,” says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee agreed on Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the authority to prohibit Tiktok, the viral video app owned by the Chinese business ByteDance.

Last week, the European Union ordered Lawmakers and employees to uninstall the Tiktok program if it was found on the same electronic device as the European Commission application.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has asked the EU to cease exploiting the concept of security in order to limit competition from Chinese firms. The Chinese side cautioned that such prohibitions would destroy confidence in the EU’s business environment.

The loss of Tiktok increases “the size of the pie” for the remaining players. Especially Facebook, which has long pushed money into Tiktok’s competitor, the Reels feature. Tiktok is safe in the US for the time being, since politicians have a long way to go before any real prohibition can be enacted.

@VTV.vn