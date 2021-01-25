The Best Ways to Leverage Customer Experience for Revenue Growth

For any organization, customer experience is critical because it increases revenue and reduces consumer churn. If a business is to stand out, it should focus on enhancing consumer experience to strengthen customer loyalty.

Enhancing consumer experience is not a simple affair particularly for organizations with operations abroad.

What can help?

For this reason, it is essential that companies with international operations hire the services of an international PEO that will take care of the company’s human resource functions as well as help to reduce operational costs in the organization. If you are wondering whether consumer experience impacts revenue growth, you should know that it does. Below are six ways to leverage customer experience for revenue growth in an organization:

Get the top management involved

To successfully encourage consumer experience, there is a need for the top executives such as CFO’s and CEO’s to actively take part in activities that promote it. When these officials make the customer experience a priority for an organization, the subordinates will endeavor to actualize it. You can achieve this by hiring a professional who is interested in enhancing client satisfaction. The hired personnel should answer to the president or CEO of the company. This job cadre is essential because it also links business functions such as customer service, marketing, sales, supply chain, and operations. Other junior officers will only take customer experience seriously if the senior management has a hand in enhancing it.

Measure it to manage it

The key thing that you should take into consideration when leveraging customer experience is whether you can measure it in the first place. There are two ways that you could measure this experience which include:

Customer effort score (CES)

Net promoter score (NPS)

CES takes metrics from a customer’s point of view. It utilizes one question to explore the customer’s effort in handling their requests. NPS on the other hand divides customer feedback into three distinct categories from promoters, passives to detractors. The NPS score is then the difference between the percentage of consumers categorized as detractors and the promoters. While these metric tools are useful, they vary in their usage based on the industry. It is good to be on the lookout for new tools that measure consumer experience.

Client understanding

It is expected that organizations are familiar with customer behaviors for them to provide them with the goods and/or services that they require. Understanding your customers also means being up-to-date with new trends in the market- both local and international- and your specific industry. Companies with a full view of who the consumers are and what they require will set themselves apart from their competitors. Getting to know the customers involves collecting data on profitability and touchpoints. It is also pertinent to conduct needs assessment so that products and services are tailored to cater to client demands. Data that accrues from such activities can also be used to guide companies on how to invest thereby generating more revenue in the long run.

Promote employee employment

A lot of time is wasted when employees result in consulting the senior management on how to solve problems presented to them by clients. The time spent in the consultation process can have a negative impact on the customer experience hence the need to motivate employees to respond to client demands in efficient and effective ways. The process of getting seasoned staff should commence from the recruitment phase and be instilled as staff continues to interact with customers. Doing so will reduce turnover and elevate customer satisfaction immensely.

Structure the customer experience

This process works to detail a customer’s journey through your organization. Structuring the experience enables you to see where the issues that require improvement are. It also offers you a chance to amend strategies that do not seem to work. When you endeavor to actualize this plan, you will be surprised at how much growth your organization will experience.

Need for cooperation

There is a growing need for junior and senior employees to work together upon receiving customer satisfaction data. A collaboration of these two teams will shed light on the things that work and those that require redefining to attain company growth. Enhancing customer experience should be an ongoing process and not merely a one-time affair especially with the growth in technology.

Conclusion

Consumer experience deserves attention in any organization. Failure to promote it constantly can put you out of business in no time. For it to improve the growth of an organization, it has to be worked from the management down to the junior professionals.