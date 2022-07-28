The best time to explore 3 regions of Vietnam

German blogger Anna Heiβ thinks that each destination in Vietnam will be suitable to explore at different times of the year.

Each region in Vietnam will have its own specific climate. Visitors can freely explore different destinations throughout the four seasons of the year. However, German female blogger, Anna Heiβ, suggests that tourists when coming to Vietnam need to consider the timing based on the places and activities they want to experience.

Anna also pointed out that from November to April is the best tourist season, because the weather throughout Vietnam is relatively stable at this time. A trip in May or October is also quite ideal if the weather is good.

Northern

Anna Heiβ commented that the North has many places to explore, from clear blue bays, majestic old forests to ripe golden rice fields.

In Sa Pa, visitors can see the beautiful terraced fields stretching in the valleys. Photo: Meo Gia.

“When hiking and climbing, you can feel the fresh air and freely explore this country in every way,” she commented.

Coming from Europe, the female blogger finds December and January to be the coldest time in winter in the North, the air is relatively dry. When in the summer, she feels the weather is hot and humid. In the last months, there may be storms. In return, this time the fruits and vegetables are quite abundant.

Central

According to Anna, the climate and culture of the Central region is a balance between the North and the South. When coming here, visitors can both explore the diverse ecosystem in the mountains or immerse themselves in the cool water of the beaches.

The Central region has many famous tourist attractions. Photo: Pullman Danang.

Besides, the national parks are also suggestions for those who like to learn about the world of wildlife and relax in nature.

The most ideal season to travel to the Central region is from January to May, the weather is quite nice. The rainy season lasts in the last 3 months of the year, from June to September.

South

“If you want to enjoy the summer sun, the South of Vietnam is the destination for you,” the female blogger shared.

The climate in the southern provinces is relatively pleasant, suitable for travel. Photo: Quynh Danh.

The best time to visit the provinces in the South of Vietnam is from November to January, or from February to May, the rainy season from May to October.

Coming here, visitors can relax at the beaches, travel spiritually at temples or explore the mangroves, etc. These are all interesting experiences.

@ Zing News