The beauty and energy of the Mid-Autumn Festival abound on Hang Ma Street

This neighborhood has been selling traditional items including lanterns, lion heads, and bright Mid-Autumn toys since mid-August.

At every Mid-Autumn Festival, stores offering mid-autumn toys add to the street’s distinctive attractiveness. Toys and decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival are diversified, with numerous eye-catching patterns, colors, and styles. Traditional Mid-Autumn toys, such as paper toys, lion heads, and colorful masks, are also popular.

According to several small traders, businesses here are currently releasing goods produced and stockpiled in advance to service this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival beginning in early August of the solar calendar. According to research, commodity prices this year stayed at the same level as last year, with no price rise.

Hang Ma Street has recently become a popular check-in location for many young people. Many young people noted that now is an ideal time to go to Hang Ma Street and buy decorations early, as well as to soak in the mood of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival without having to jostle. The bustling, colorful street of Hang Ma also attracts tourists to visit, take photos, and shopping.

Hang Ma Street is associated with the creation and trade of paper items, votive offerings, Eastern culture funerals, and many types of paper decorations and folk toys. Later, the neighborhood grew to sell a variety of things, including wedding cards, postcards, ornamental flowers, stationery, and modern toys.

