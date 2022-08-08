The airlines state reasons for flight delay

In July, Bamboo Airways’ delay rate was 8.3%. Meanwhile, the delay rate at Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air was up to 23.7% and 19% respectively.

A representative of an airline recently said that one of the reasons why many of its flights are often delayed is that the current aviation infrastructure is not strong enough, the ground is cramped, the flight path is not enough, and the apron is lacking.

For example, at Tan Son Nhat airport, there are only 83 aprons, if there are 200 flights at the same time, many flights have to wait to land.

Similarly, the problem of airport operation, ground management, flight schedule construction, and lack of human resources are also the reasons why the airline’s flights are delayed.

He said he had experienced a flight to London and had to wait for 3.5 hours because the airport only had 3 immigration officers for 2,000 visitors, and affirmed that the delay was not due to the quality of the airline’s aircraft. “The airline’s aircraft are very modern, only 3-5 years old, old aircraft must be from 10 to 15 years old,” he shared.

The airline believes that the main reason for the delay in recent times is poor airport infrastructure.

However, he also admitted that the rapid development caused the airline to have defects in flight schedules and personnel, causing delays. He believes that in the coming time, the company will improve and serve customers better.

According to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, in July, the total number of flights operated by domestic airlines reached 33,238 flights, an increase of 781.2% over the same period in 2021 and 7.9% compared to June.

The on-time take-off rate of the whole industry in this period reached 81.8%. In which, Vietravel Airlines leads in the rate of flights taking off on time (OTP) in July with the rate of 91.9%. Next is Bamboo Airways with 91.7% of flights taking off on time.

Vietjet Air recorded an on-time rate of 81% and the lowest was Vietnam Airlines with an OTP rate of only 76.3% with 8,862 flights on time out of a total of 11,610 flights it operated in July.

Thus, the delay rate at Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air is 23.7% and 19% respectively.

According to the aviation industry regulator, the main reason for the delay of airlines in this period is the late arrival of the aircraft.

In addition, some of the causes leading to the delay of air shipments are equipment and services at the port; flight management and operation; weather; airlines; late return flight and other reasons…

