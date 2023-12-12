The airline temporarily suspends operations on several domestic routes to Phu Quoc

Sharing with Znews, Mr. Nguyen Minh Dong, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, mentioned that many domestic flight routes to Phu Quoc have temporarily ceased operations for several months.

At this time, Phu Quoc Airport only has domestic flights from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hai Phong.

Airlines have temporarily suspended routes from Da Nang, Can Tho, Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) to Phu Quoc.

Earlier, Bamboo Airways announced the withdrawal from many domestic and international routes, including the Can Tho – Phu Quoc segment, as part of their restructuring process. This was the only airline operating this route due to low passenger numbers and lack of appeal to other carriers.

In this context, the average number of domestic transit passengers through Phu Quoc Airport is about 3,000 passengers per day.

Meanwhile, international flights to Phu Quoc include routes from South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Shanghai, with an average of 1,700 passengers per day.

According to statistics, in the first 5 months of this year, Phu Quoc Airport had around 160,000-170,000 domestic passengers per day, increasing significantly during the summer months of July and August with over 200,000 passengers per day. However, passenger numbers have shown a steep decline of 30-50% in the past 3 months.

From the beginning of the year until now, Phu Quoc Airport has welcomed a total of nearly 4 million domestic and international passengers, achieving only 69.1% of the plan to receive 5.7 million passengers. The mentioned passenger numbers increased by 16% compared to 2019 but decreased by 25% compared to the same period in 2022.

Currently, the ticket prices for the Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc route are in the range of 2.1-2.5 million VND per ticket, a reduction of 500,000 to 1 million VND compared to the summer period.

The Hanoi – Phu Quoc route is priced at 2.8-3 million VND for a round-trip ticket. This price has decreased by about 50% compared to the peak period at 5-7 million VND for a round-trip ticket. Similarly, the price for the Hai Phong – Phu Quoc route is also significantly reduced to around 2.1-2.4 million VND for a round-trip ticket.