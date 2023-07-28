The 9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards will celebrate the country’s finest developers in new venue

Organisers of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards today announced a new venue for the 2023 gala celebration.

The exclusive gala dinner and presentation of the 9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards will now take place at the Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection on Friday, 10 November 2023. The Awards are presented by Kohler and supported by Vasta Stone and Dulux Professional, as well as Batdongsan.com.vn in cooperation with local partner Oriental Media Vietnam.

Entries to the Awards are still accepted via AsiaPropertyAwards.com until 1 September 2023.

Located in Landmark 81, also known as the tallest building complex in Vietnam, the luxury hotel is a fitting setting for showcasing the achievements of the country’s finest developers. The complex also includes a shopping mall, ice skating rink, cinema, play centre, and restaurants.

In 2022, the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards were held for the first time at the Gem Centre, also in Ho Chi Minh City, with around 500 guests in attendance.

Key dates for the 2023 edition:

1 September 2023 – Entries Close

18 September – 12 October 2023 – Site Inspections

16 October 2023 – Final Judging

10 November 2023 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

8 December 2023 – Regional Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

An independent panel of judges, comprising thought leaders and experts in fields ranging from architecture to real estate consultancy, will take part in the selection process. HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, will supervise the professionally run, fully transparent judging system, with a reputation for fairness, credibility, and integrity.

Thien Duong, chairperson of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and general director of Group GSA (Vietnam), said: “The rising quality of entries to our awards in Vietnam over the years reflect the great industrialisation and rapid urbanisation of the country. In this, the ninth edition of the awards, we are confident that our newest competitors will work together to build legacies that will shape the skylines and communities of Vietnam.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Vietnam remains one of Asia’s leading property markets, as shown by the variety of awards that the judges give to developers, design practices, and developments every year. Vietnam is certainly one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a flourishing real estate market that still has room for growth. We are sure that this year’s entries will reinforce developers’ commitment to quality and prove that Vietnam real estate is still among Southeast Asia’s best.”

Main country winners of the Awards in Vietnam qualify to compete for regional honours at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 on 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, India, and Greater Niseko in Japan.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 9th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards are supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsors Vasta Stone and Dulux Professional; official portal partner Batdongsan.com.vn; local partner Oriental Media Vietnam; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Robb Report, Vietnam Heritage, Vietnam Insider, Vietnam News, and Xay Dung; supporting association IFC – Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; and official supervisor HLB.