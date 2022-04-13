The 5 most beautiful wind power fields in Vietnam are popular in this summer

Recently, giant fans in wind power fields are gradually becoming popular among young people.

From Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, Lam Dong to Bac Lieu, wind power fields are located in a vast space, the scenery is both airy and combines enough blue sky, white clouds, sunshine and yellow, making believers live. virtual must scream because of the wonderful scenery.

If just hearing this makes your heart flutter, then pocket the following coordinates and prepare yourself for a summer of thousands of beautiful angles.

Quy Nhon wind power field

Located on the famous tourist route from Quy Nhon to Trung Luong Beach, the wind power field is like an emerging phenomenon, hiding a charming and unique attraction of the natural scenery created by three mountains. , an immense blue sea.

The wind power field is located on Phuong Mai Peninsula in Cat Tien commune, Phu Cat district, Binh Dinh province, built with an investment of 40 million USD, with a scale of 6 wind turbines (with a capacity of 3.5 MW each). ), the height of each pillar is 114 m, the fan span is 132 m wide, installed on an area of ​​122 ha.

Although this place has only appeared since the end of 2019, it has quickly attracted tourists. Once here, don’t forget to visit other attractive destinations such as Hon Kho Nhon Hai, Bai Ky Co Nhon Ly, Trung Luong Beach, Green Island…

Phan Rang wind power field

Coming to Ninh Thuan, visitors certainly cannot ignore the wind power project in Dam Nai with 16 giant turbine towers that can be seen from afar, located on an area of ​​9.6 hectares. The rotor diameter here is 114 m, this is also the largest wind turbine in Vietnam today. Surrounding the turbines are rice fields, and beyond are mountains and hills.

This destination is just over 10 km from Ninh Chu beach, appeared at the end of 2018 and quickly won the hearts of displaced people. Each time, this place brings a different beauty, sometimes the golden color of the ripe rice fields, sometimes the green color but also the wild time.

The ideal time to visit this place is early morning or late afternoon. Since the turbines are very large, you should stand far away to make it easier to take pictures. To get here, from National Highway 1A, you follow the direction to Suoi Tien sheep field. From the sheep field, go straight for about 20 km and you will see a stone road, turn right and run inside to arrive.

Tuy Phong wind power field

Tuy Phong fan field (Binh Thuan) is about 90km north of Phan Thiet city. This place is welcomed by tourists because of its impressive 95-meter high white wind turbines.

When you get closer to the field, you will surely be overwhelmed by the majestic and majestic scenery of this place. Under the background of the crystal blue sky along with the green color of the trees and mountains, the white propellers with a little gold become even more prominent, all of them seem to blend together to create the perfect scene. poetic power.

The fan field is located right on the main traffic route of National Highway 1A, so passing through the area of ​​Binh Thanh commune, Tuy Phong district, you can easily stop to check-in and take photos.

Cau Dat wind power field

This is definitely a destination not to be missed for visitors to Da Lat. The wind power field in Cau Dat tea hill, Xuan Truong commune makes a strong impression because of the unique scenery: the high wind fans in the blue sky, below is the green tea hill.

Not only that, the wind power field here also owns a super cool tourist experience, which is going to a nearby wooden bridge to hunt clouds at dawn. You will be able to see firsthand the sea of ​​clouds floating below the fan body, while the Sun is slowly appearing above.

And yet, visitors can also visit Cau Dat Farm Container Coffee. The shop is located in the middle of the tea hill, so it has a beautiful view to fully see the surrounding green space. Please enjoy tea and coffee dishes with ingredients that are all agricultural products grown in this land.

Bac Lieu wind power field

Bac Lieu wind power field located in Bac Lieu wind power plant located in Vinh Trach Dong commune, Bac Lieu city, is considered the largest wind power project in the country. This is also the first wind power field in Southeast Asia built on the continental shelf with a scale of 62 turbine towers on the coast.

From the city center, you go through the ancient longan garden, Xiem Can pagoda is coming. The road to the wind power field is paved with asphalt, so it is not too difficult to move, in addition, this is also an opportunity to explore the landscape around the wind power field area with pristine mangrove forests and cages. goby fish farming of people in coastal areas.

Anyone who comes here will also enjoy the arrangement of wind turbines like giant and contemplative knights in the midst of vast fields that can take beautiful and impressive pictures anywhere. This place also has a bridge built directly to the sea, visitors can freely move without fear of missing any photo corners.

Source: 24h.com

