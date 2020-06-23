The 36th ASEAN Summit, being hosted by Vietnam from June 22 to 26, 2020, will take place via teleconference in light of the COVID-19 outbreak

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that the 36th ASEAN Summit will be the first ever to take place via teleconference, with Vietnam to host the remote gathering, set to focus on handling regional public health issues and funding to cope with COVID-19.

The Director-General of the Department of Information, and spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cherdkiat Atthakor, accompanied by the Deputy Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department, Usana Peeranon, announced today that the 36th ASEAN Summit, being hosted by Vietnam from June 22 to 26, 2020, will take place via teleconference in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam, as the ASEAN Chair, is to emphasize unity in the region to respond to current challenges, and it is expected that ASEAN leaders will discuss cooperation on public health, and draft a plan for post COVID-19 rehabilitation.

Other topics to be considered include human and food security and women’s rights, so as to support economic growth. These issues are expected to result in agreements, along with the signing of documents on the development of labor potential.

The ASEAN fund for COVID-19 elimination, proposed by Thailand during a special summit of the bloc, has so far received approval from all member countries and several partners and is expected to be ratified by the upcoming summit so that funds can begin to be disbursed.

by National News Bureau of Thailand

