The 3,300 billion VND tunnel project through Hoang Lien Pass

The road tunnel project will replace the most dangerous 22km pass on National Highway 4D and connect Sa Pa town with Tam Duong district at Hoang Lien pass.

by Linh Vu
O Quy Ho Pass (Photo: Cam Tu)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has released the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA) for the Hoang Lien Pass Road Tunnel project. The project will connect Sa Pa town in Lao Cai with Tam Duong district in Lai Chau. The tunnel will be approximately 8.8km long and will replace a dangerous 22km stretch of National Highway 4D. It will also reduce travel time through the pass from 50 minutes for cars and 2 hours for heavy trucks to only 11 minutes.

The Hoang Lien Pass road tunnel project connecting Sa Pa town (Lao Cai) with Tam Duong district (Lai Chau) is about 8.8km long (Photo: DTM).

The project will consist of two tunnels, each 2.5km long and designed according to Japanese mountain tunnel standards, combined with TCVN standards (railway tunnels and motorway tunnels – construction regulations, acceptance). On the route, 10 bridges will be built- 6 in Lai Chau province and 4 in Lao Cai province.

The investor of the project is the Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board of Lai Chau province, with a total investment of about 3,300 billion VND. In 2023, Lai Chau Provincial People’s Council approved the project investment policy in the form of public investment.

