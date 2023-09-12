The 2nd Thu Duc Open Golf Tournament raised more than 35 billion VND “For the Poor”

The 2nd Thủ Đức Open Golf Tournament held in 2023 at the Thủ Đức Golf Course proved to be a resounding success, raising an impressive sum of over 35 billion VND for the “For the Poor” fund and the “Companionship for a Civilized, Modern, and Caring Thủ Đức City” initiatives.

The tournament’s grand finale took place on the evening of September 9 and was masterfully orchestrated through a collaborative effort between the People’s Committee, the Fatherland Front Committee of Thủ Đức City, and the Thủ Đức City Business Association.

With a strong community-oriented ethos, the 2nd Thủ Đức Open Golf Tournament garnered generous support from local businesses, sponsors, philanthropists, avid golfers, and business owners, both from within and outside the confines of Thủ Đức City. The tournament’s remarkable success resulted in the collection of an impressive 35.3 billion VND and witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 288 golfers.

Regarding the tournament results, the organizing committee presented accolades, including 4 “Nearest to the Pin” awards, 2 “Longest Drive” honors for men, 2 “Longest Drive” recognitions for women, and 2 “NearLine” distinctions. Prizes were also distributed for the first, second, and third place among invited guests, as well as for women participants. In addition, top-performing golfers in categories A, B, and C were duly acknowledged, with first, second, and third place distinctions in each category. Notably, Golfer Lê Trung Hiếu and Golfer Hoàng Hà were singled out and honored with the prestigious “Best Gross” awards.

The 2nd Thủ Đức Open Golf Tournament of 2023 provided a wholesome platform for entrepreneurs to nurture their physical well-being, foster meaningful exchanges of ideas, and gain valuable insights from one another’s experiences. This event stood as a significant endeavor aimed at strengthening the bonds between the Thủ Đức City government, corporate entities, businesses, and entrepreneurs within the region.

All funds raised through this event will be allocated towards the execution of charitable and social initiatives, offering crucial support to disadvantaged families and individuals grappling with challenges within Thủ Đức City. These funds will also extend a helping hand to those less fortunate, enabling them to enhance their quality of life, while simultaneously inspiring and assisting students in finding the motivation, spirit, and resources needed to pursue their educational and personal growth endeavors.

In this manner, the tournament also plays a vital role in the development, maintenance, and enhancement of technical infrastructure within the city’s borders. It stands as a symbol of collaboration between the Party, the local government, and the community, all working together to address the needs of the less fortunate and improve social welfare. This collective effort ultimately aims to elevate the quality of life for all citizens and shape Thủ Đức City into a bastion of high living standards, civility, modernity, and a thriving sense of community.