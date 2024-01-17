Thao Dien Night Street will be piloted from January 19

On January 16, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City in HCMC announced that they would be piloting the Thao Dien Night Street model. This nightlife area will be operational every Friday and Saturday evening, from 7:00 p.m. the previous day until 2:00 a.m.

The Thao Dien Night Street is located on a 465 m-long stretch of Xuan Thuy Street and will open on January 19. The area is unique because it is home to many foreigners and children with foreign parents. The opening of a 2024 Spring Festival market and night street is essential and will be welcomed by the people of Thao Dien ward.

Thao Dien Night Street will help promote the Vietnamese Tet space by providing places for entertainment and folk activities that are modern and enjoyable. The nightlife area will be divided into multiple zones, including food and shopping areas, as well as cultural and artistic activities such as music performances to welcome the spring of 2024. The music performances will vary according to different themes throughout the pilot period and will include amateur music, jazz, and rock music performances.

The pilot program for Thao Dien Night Street will run for six months, from January 19 to July 19. After this period, the needs of tourists and residents will be evaluated, and any necessary adjustments will be made to increase operational efficiency. The expected budget for piloting the Thao Dien Night Street is over 1.2 billion VND, which will be contributed by businesses and business households along the route, as well as in the ward participating in the implementation.

