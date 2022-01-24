Thailand vs Vietnam Match Result: AFF Cup 2021/2022

AFF Suzuki Cup is the football championship of the best teams from Southeast Asia. Winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2021/2022 means that the team will be considered the best in the region for a whole year.

The 2018 year champions – Vietnam, was once again the favorite for the 2021/2022 championship. Still, teams like Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore were already poised to win and take the title from the two-time champions of the competition.

The teams had enough time to prepare, as the tournament was postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers also changed the format of the event. This time the tournament will be held in one country, Singapore.

Ten teams were invited to the tournament. All teams were divided into two groups, A and B. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Thailand and Vietnam met in the Suzuki Cup semi-finals. On December 23, 2021, the teams played with a score of 0:2 in favor of Thailand.

Team line-ups

Vietnam (5-4-1)

Trần Nguyên Mạnh – Goalkeeper (№23)

Quế Ngọc Hải – Defender (№3)

Nguyễn Thành Chung – Defender (№16)

Vũ Văn Thanh – Defender (№17)

Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy – Defender (№7)

Đỗ Duy Mạnh – Defender (№2)

Nguyễn Văn Toàn – Midfielder (№9)

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh – Midfielder (№11)

Nguyễn Quang Hải – Midfielder (№19)

Nguyễn Hoàng Đức – Midfielder (№14)

Nguyễn Công Phượng – Forward (№10)

Park Hang-Seo – Head Coach

Thailand (4-4-2)

Budprom – Goalkeeper (№20)

Kaman – Defender (№26)

Bunmathan – Defender (№3)

Weerawatnodom – Defender (№15)

Bihr – Defender (№4)

Yooyen – Midfielder (№6)

Songkrasin – Midfielder (№18)

Suengchitthawon – Midfielder (№12)

Sukjitthammakul – Midfielder (№16)

Dangda – Forward (№10)

Sarachat – Forward (№7)

Alexandré Pölking – Head Coach

Match review

The teams started the match quite actively, both in attack and defense. It cannot be said that the teams played positionally. For the most part, the whole game was reduced to counterattacks and playing on the opponent’s mistakes. In the 14th-minute, midfielder Songkrasin scored a goal and put the Thailand team ahead; these counterattack tactics worked well. At the 23rd minute, the same Songkrasin scored the second goal. The score became 2:0 in favor of Thailand. After the tournament favorites conceded the second goal, Vietnam began to play more aggressively, but this did not lead to goals scored because the game ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of Thailand.

Match statistics

Shots

Vietnam: 14; Thailand: 6.

Shots on target

Vietnam: 1; Thailand: 3.

Ball possession

Vietnam: 47%; Thailand: 53%.

Passes

Vietnam: 370; Thailand: 410.

Pass accuracy

Vietnam: 69%; Thailand: 76%.

Fouls

Vietnam: 21; Thailand: 18.

Yellow cards

Vietnam: 3; Thailand: 4.

Red cards

Vietnam: 0; Thailand: 0.

Offsides

Vietnam: 3; Thailand: 2.

Corner kicks

Vietnam: 3; Thailand: 3.

On December 26, 2021, the teams of Thailand and Vietnam met in the second match of the Suzuki Cup semi-finals.

Team line-ups

Thailand (4-4-2)

Budprom – Goalkeeper (№20)

Bunmathan – Defender (№3)

Kaman – Defender (№26)

Bihr – Defender (№4)

Weerawatnodom – Defender (№15)

Songkrasin – Midfielder (№18)

Sukjitthammakul – Midfielder (№16)

Puangjan – Midfielder (№8)

Yooyen – Midfielder (№6)

Dangda – Forward (№10)

Charoenrattanapirom – Forward (№14)

Alexandré Pölking – Head Coach

Vietnam (5-4-1)

Trần Nguyên Mạnh – Goalkeeper (№23)

Hồ Tấn Tài – Defender (№13)

Quế Ngọc Hải – Defender (№3)

Nguyễn Thành Chung – Defender (№16)

Bùi Tiến Dũng – Defender (№4)

Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy – Defender (№7)

Nguyễn Quang Hải – Midfielder (№19)

Hà Đức Chinh – Midfielder (№18)

Phan Văn Đức – Midfielder (№20)

Nguyễn Hoàng Đức – Midfielder (№14)

Nguyễn Tiến Linh – Forward (№22)

Park Hang-Seo – Head Coach

Match review

The teams have made minor changes to the starting lineups. For the most part, these substitutions were due to many yellow cards in the first leg. By and large, the substitutions did not significantly affect the match’s outcome. Thailand looked more confident and played more positionally. Most often, the team played on defense and tried to counterattack. Despite all the efforts of the Vietnamese team in the attack, the game ended with a score of 0:0. In the sum of two games, Thailand won with a score of 2:0.

Match statistics

Shots

Thailand: 6; Vietnam: 15.

Shots on target

Thailand: 1; Vietnam: 5.

Ball possession

Thailand: 57%; Vietnam: 43%.

Number of passes

Thailand: 376; Vietnam: 280.

Pass accuracy

Thailand: 70%; Vietnam: 60%.

Fouls

Thailand: 14; Vietnam: 19.

Yellow cards

Thailand: 2; Vietnam: 2.

Red cards

Thailand: 0; Vietnam: 0.

Offsides

Thailand: 1; Vietnam: 2.

Corner kicks

Thailand: 2; Vietnam: 6.

AFF Suzuki Cup Football Prediction

As a result, in the tournament final, Indonesia played Thailand. The Thailand team became the winner of the Suzuki Cup finals, the score in the first game was 0:4, in favor of Thailand, and in the second match, the teams played in a draw 2:2.

