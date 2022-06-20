Thailand removes Covid-19 regulations for tourists

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it is considering lifting most of the regulations related to Covid-19 for foreign visitors.

Thailand’s Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said that after a meeting with the CCSA on the afternoon of July 16, the country was aiming to announce a nationwide green status and set a deadline for easing the epidemic prevention regulations.

Accordingly, outdoor entertainment, entertainment and public places are allowed to reopen completely and there is no limit on the number of people gathering. From June 1, massage parlors are also allowed to operate in the green regions of Thailand’s provinces and cities to promote tourism.

For 46 provinces and cities in the golden zone, the regulations on gatherings of more than 1,000 people and the closing hours of entertainment venues will continue to apply. In addition, the number of people in schools or indoor stadiums is only maintained at 75%.

However, for foreign tourists entering Thailand from the beginning of July, they will only need to present a certificate of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result. This document can be provided by hardcopy or submitted online.

Those who are unable to present a negative result prior to arrival will have to undergo a random PCR test at the airport.

In addition, the requirement to purchase Travel Pass medical insurance with a value of Covid-19 coverage of up to $10,000 will also be removed from July 1. However, the Thai government still encourages tourists to buy insurance in case of bad situations.

Along with that, CCSA also stopped mandatory wearing of masks in public, requiring only use in indoor areas. Temperature stations have also been removed at border checkpoints.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, the number of tourists to Thailand has plummeted from 40 million in 2019 to about 200,000 last year. This year, the country is expected to receive about 10 million visitors, but inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict make the actual number likely to reach only 7 million.

@ Cafef

