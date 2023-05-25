Thailand is considering charging international visitors tourism fees

The new government in Thailand will decide whether to charge foreign nationals a tourist fee. This is because there are a number of hurdles the new government needs to make decisions about, especially on fee collection options.

The Thai government has authorized a scheme to collect tourism fees from international visitors from February of this year. Accordingly, travelers arriving in Thailand by air must pay a fee of 300 baht (almost 9 USD) while those entering by land or sea must pay a cost of 150 baht.

This proposal has not to be published in the Royal Gazette, implying that the regulation has not come into effect within the specified time range. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the new Thai government is anticipated to reassess the plan and determine whether to continue, postpone, or change toll-collecting options.

Meanwhile, the Thai Hotel Association reports that hoteliers largely favor deferring the initiative to collect visitor fees until next year when the tourism business recovers better.

Before the epidemic, tourism was one of Thailand’s primary economic pillars, contributing 12% of the country’s gross domestic product. Thailand has already met a third of the year’s objective by hosting roughly 10 million international tourists and generating more than $11.3 billion in revenue.

@vtv.vn