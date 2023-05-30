Thai Nguyen seeks investors for trillion-dollar urban development project

The Provincial Department of Planning and Investment of Thai Nguyen province is currently seeking investors for several urban and residential projects, including a preliminary investment of nearly 3,700 billion Vietnamese dong.

Recently, the Department has been consistently inviting interested investors to register for the implementation of urban and residential projects in the province.

The latest project they are seeking investors for is the South Cau River Urban Area project in Quang Vinh Ward, Thai Nguyen City.

The project covers an approximate land area of 45.4 hectares. Currently, the land is used for agriculture and non-agricultural purposes and is managed and utilized by various organizations, households, and individuals without land clearance compensation.

The preliminary total investment for the project is 3,682 billion Vietnamese dong. Of this amount, the preliminary total project implementation cost (excluding compensation, support, and resettlement costs) is over 2,600 billion Vietnamese dong, while the preliminary compensation, support, and resettlement costs are over 1,082 billion Vietnamese dong.

Thai Nguyen is looking for investors for many urban and residential projects. (Photo: CTDT TN)

The preliminary costs mentioned above are only estimates and are not used to calculate land use fees, land rental fees, and financial obligations of the selected investor to carry out the project. The determination of land use fees and land rental fees for the project is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law. The project’s operating period is 50 years, and the project implementation timeline is from the second quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2028. The Provincial Department of Planning and Investment of Thai Nguyen is also seeking interested investors to register for the implementation of the Kha Son Residential Area project in Kha Son commune, Phu Binh district. The project has a total land area of 154,258 square meters. The preliminary total project implementation cost is approximately 207.7 billion Vietnamese dong, with compensation, support, and resettlement costs amounting to 66.6 billion Vietnamese dong. Regarding the investment plan, the investor will construct the structural framework and complete the exterior of 29 four-story houses, and for the remaining residential plots (406 adjacent plots and 45 villa plots), the investor will transfer usage rights to the buyers for self-construction. The project’s investment completion timeline is from the second quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2025. Interested investors are required to submit their registration documents to the Provincial Department of Planning and Investment of Thai Nguyen before 8:00 AM on June 26th. Prior to these projects, the Department also sought investors for the Rural Residential Cluster No. 1 project in Binh Thuan commune, Dai Tu district. The project covers an area of approximately 7.7 hectares, with a total investment of nearly 170 billion Vietnamese dong. The project implementation timeline is from 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2025. @Vietnamnet