Thai Binh to auction 89 land plots with starting price of over 9 million VND/m2

The auctioned land lots range in size from 96 to 199.8 square meters per lot. The starting prices range from over 881 million dong to over 1.9 billion dong per lot. This is equivalent to a starting price of over 9 million dong per square meter.

Participants in the auction can explore the actual location of the auctioned land lots themselves or contact the Land Development Fund and Industrial Cluster Center of Tien Hai district for guidance on-site visits on June 27 and June 28.

The auction will be held on the afternoon of July 10 at the People’s Committee meeting hall of Dong Minh commune, Tien Hai district. The auction will be conducted through direct voting with the bidding method.

Prior to that, in Kien Xuong district, Lac Viet Joint Stock Auction Company also announced the auction of assets from the Land Development Fund and Industrial Cluster Center of Kien Xuong district.

This involves the land use rights for 12 land lots in Dai Du hamlet, Tay Son commune, Kien Xuong district.

The land lots range in size from 143 to 218 square meters per lot. The starting prices range from 12 million to 24.2 million dong per square meter.

The auction will be held on the afternoon of July 7 at the People’s Committee meeting hall of Tay Son commune, Kien Xuong district. The auction will be conducted through sealed direct voting with the bidding method.

