Temporary closure of Dien Bien airport from April 15

The Ministry of Transport has decided to temporarily close Dien Bien Airport for a period of 8 months, starting from April 15, to implement the investment project to build and upgrade the airport.

In the decision issued on March 21, the Ministry of Transport stated that from 0:00 on April 15 until the end of December 17, 2023, Dien Bien Airport will be temporarily closed for the above-mentioned reason. The closure is to carry out the project to upgrade and expand Dien Bien Airport, which is invested by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Perspective of Dien Bien airport project after expansion. Photo: ACV

In late January 2023, ACV started the expansion project with a scale of 1,400 billion VND from the company’s capital (excluding land clearance capital for the project undertaken by the local authorities). The expansion project includes a runway of 2,400 meters long, meeting the standards to accommodate modern aircraft such as A320, A321, upgrading the terminal to meet the capacity of 500,000 to 1 million passengers per year.

Currently, Dien Bien Airport has a small terminal and a runway that only meets the requirements for ATR 72 and equivalent aircraft. In the plan, it is expected that by June 2023, the construction of the security fence will be completed and by the end of the year, the runway, taxiway, parking apron, and terminal will be completed to resume operation.

@Thesaigontimes