Temporarily suspending waterway border gate’s operation in Mong Cai

On the afternoon of March 8th, a representative of the Mong Cai City People’s Committee announced the suspension of commercial goods transportation from Ka Long Wharf, Ka Long Border Gate, Hoa Lac Ward, Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province to Biên Mau Border Gate, Dong Hung City, Guangxi Province, China.

The suspension of activities at the Ka Long Border Gate began at 4:00 pm on March 8th and will continue until further notice.

According to the city government, the suspension is based on the fifth working meeting between the two cities’ authorities in 2022. The two sides will evaluate the temporary management mechanism for the transportation of commercial goods by waterway on the Mong Cai (Vietnam) – Dong Hung (China) border river.

Mong Cai City has informed the Border Gate Management Board to notify vessel owners of commercial goods transportation on the border river and related organizations and individuals. At the same time, they will coordinate with the Chinese General Department of Commerce and Dong Hung Border Gate Management Board to reach a mutual agreement.

Ka Long Border Gate mainly serves the import and export of goods by waterway via ferries between Mong Cai Border Market (Vietnam) and Biên Mau Market, Dong Hung City (China). The border gate operates from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm daily, receiving an average of 40-50 ferries per day.