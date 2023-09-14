Temporarily suspending Banh Mi Phuong restaurant causing 91 people food poisoning

As of the evening of September 13, there has been a growing number of people who have fallen ill after consuming banh mi Phuong in Hoi An. The Quang Nam Health sector is currently focused on providing assistance to the affected individuals. Currently, 91 cases of food poisoning from consuming banh mi Phuong have been reported, with 32 of those cases having already been discharged from medical facilities in the province.

A report from the Hoi An City Medical Center has revealed that there are 10 different types of processed foods from banh mi Phuong, sourced from various establishments. However, some of these establishments do not have contracts or maintain proper food safety documentation.

The Ministry of Health’s Department of Food Safety has instructed Quang Nam’s Department of Health to temporarily halt operations at the Banh Mi Phuong facility. The department is also required to inspect the facility’s food safety standards, trace the source of the problem, collect suspected food samples for testing, and investigate the root cause of the incident.

Additionally, the Department of Food Safety has asked Quang Nam’s Department of Health to oversee emergency treatment and ensure the recovery of those who were affected by food poisoning after consuming banh mi Phuong. Furthermore, any violations of food safety regulations will be identified and addressed, with the results being made public through mass media to warn the community promptly.

@vtv.vn